MANKATO — The Mankato School District is taking out two new loans. One will save taxpayers over $3 million and the other will not cause a net tax increase.
The Mankato School Board on Monday authorized administration to take out $23.5 million in bonds for school air quality improvements. The board also OK'd the refinancing of bonds issued in 2014 to build Prairie Winds Middle School and renovate other schools.
The new bonds will fund heating, ventilation and air conditioning system upgrades, starting at Washington and Franklin elementary schools during the 2021-2022 school year.
The projects were identified as needs during a recently conducted facilities study, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
The loan will be repaid in large part via an $850,000 annual increase in the long-term facilities maintenance property tax levy. The state also contributes the equivalent of 15% of the local tax dollars collected to fund building maintenance.
Property owners will not notice a net increase increase in their tax bills, Director of Business Services Tom Sager said. Other existing debt is being paid off this year, offsetting the tax increase for the maintenance projects.
The district also will refinance the $69.5 million in bonds issued in 2014 to gain a lower interest rate. The district has been paying 4% interest and the rate should drop to under 2%, Sager said. The refinancing will save at least $3 million over the remaining 10 years of the bond. The savings could be closer to $4 million, Sager said.
The bonds are being repaid via a tax levy approved by voters in 2013.
