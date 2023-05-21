As school officials in districts such as Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools plan their next budgets with anticipation of the last spending deadline for federal COVID-19 funding, they’re crafting creative solutions they said could’ve been avoided with additional money.
Students at Hilltop Elementary School will soon attend Park Elementary School for a year before all the students move into the single campus recently approved by voters. Hilltop Elementary, meanwhile, will be used for the district’s area learning program.
The move, which Supt. Jim Wagner said the district considered before he started in fall of 2021 but pushed forward due to budget shortfalls, will save between $250,000 to $300,000.
The district is facing a deficit between $400,000 to $500,000. It lost 58-68 students during COVID, about a $420,000 impact.
But another year of COVID aid known as ESSER, or federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, could have made the transition easier, Wagner said.
There were three rounds of ESSER funds, each with their own spending deadline. Round one deadline was Sept. 30, 2022; round two deadline will be Sept. 30 of this year; and round three deadline will be Sept. 30, 2024.
“If they would have extended it for another year, that would’ve helped tremendously as far as allowing the pieces to fall so we have more time to go through the whole process making sure we get things back to normal or as close to normal as we possibly can,” Wagner said.
He said an additional $350,000 to $400,000 could’ve made a difference.
“One of the things that doesn’t get talked about as much is the increased cost of supplies. Over the COVID time, that’s what’s been really kicking us in the back because of how much supply costs have gone up,” he said.
The district also brought on staff using federal COVID money, including an additional school nurse and a counselor position.
“The need didn’t go away just because the dollars went away,” Wagner said. He isn’t anticipating any major staffing cuts due to the deficit.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education, a school district would be able to switch from funding a position using ESSER funds to state funds, but there might be roadblocks to funding it through other federal dollars.
That’s because of a certain provision called supplement, not supplant, said John Ford, an ESSER and GEER grant coordinator with the state education department.
“Supplement, not supplant means that you can fund things that are new that have never been funded before, but for some other types of federal funds, if you’ve ever spent money on a position or a specific piece of equipment, you cannot spend those other federal funds on the same thing again,” he said.
Blue Earth Area Schools was very intentional on how it spent their ESSER funds, Supt. Mandy Fletcher said, adding that a lot of the money went toward current expenses.
While Fletcher said the district is in good financial health, it did hire a community engagement coordinator who is funded through ESSER dollars through next year. She hopes they can keep that position after the last spending deadline.
“I would really hope that we are seeing some results in her efforts to reach disengaged families in our community and really tie the community together that we would be able to see the benefit of keeping this position long term and building it into our current budget,” she said.
In Mankato Area Public Schools, Supt. Paul Peterson said a lot of its ESSER spending went toward health and safety protocols, hybrid learning assistance and support for smaller class sizes. He said the district also invested in mental health resources it is prioritizing for the long term.
This comes as districts are planning for their next budgets, to be finalized in June.
Teachers, support staff and administration are among those expected to be impacted as the Mankato district works to resolve its $9.2 million deficit.
St. Peter Public Schools Supt. Bill Gronseth said his district is planning for $1.5 million in adjustments to solve a deficit created in part by enrollment decline, which Gronseth cited was due to there not being as many students in the area.
“It’s not that families aren’t making other choices; it’s just that there aren’t as many students,” he said.
This year the district has about 2,000 students compared to last year’s 2,026 and 2,150 in 2020. Gronseth said there’s about a $250,000 financial impact per 25 students.
The district is planning to eliminate six districtwide positions and about 13 teacher positions in addition to making changes to office support staff, maintenance positions and the transportation plan.
But while districts planned budgets before knowing what would happen at the Legislature, things are looking brighter after state lawmakers passed a robust education spending and policy bill this week.
Education bill passes
Local school districts are now looking ahead after the Legislature passed its education spending and policy bill Wednesday morning, which allocates $2.2 billion in new K-12 spending.
This year’s bill includes a funding formula increase by 4% in fiscal year 2024 and 2% in fiscal year 2025 and takes inflation into account for future increases, on par with Gov. Walz’s request at the beginning of the session.
That’s up to $7,281 per pupil by 2025, compared to $6,863 this year.
For districts such as Mankato’s, Peterson said highlights include the bill’s special education cross-subsidy aid, or state money that goes toward helping school districts fund special education so they don’t have to take from their own general funds.
It’s something the district has been pushing for since the beginning of the session.
Peterson said the district takes about $7 million annually from its general fund for special education, which is federally mandated.
Under the bill, cross-subsidy aid will be 44% for fiscal years 2024, 2025 and 2026 and 50% for fiscal year 2027 and later.
“You think of 40% not getting covered, that’s nearly $3 million coming back to the school district’s general operational fund. Then 50% of that, of course, is going to be over $3.5 million,” Peterson said.
While the school district had already planned its next budget before the K-12 bill’s approval, Peterson said this year’s work will be impactful moving forward, adding that lawmakers taking inflationary costs into account is important.
“What this state budget does moving forward is it greatly increases the chances that we are not going to be in this habitual cycle of underfunding,” he said.
What’s included
In addition to the funding formula increase, the bill also includes money for schools to hire mental health support staff, to help reduce the English learner cross-subsidy and for paying paraprofessionals and special education instructors for prep time and professional development.
Funding for menstrual products and student safety and cybersecurity measures are also implemented.
The bill also includes ethnic studies requirements, adds civics and personal finance courses to high school graduation requirements, and implements reading curriculum based on the “Science of Reading,” something the Mankato district already has started doing.
The curriculum in part teaches foundational skills including phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension and written language.
Fletcher, whose district is not facing a deficit this cycle, said districts like hers still have to take into account how new mandates in the bill affect overall costs.
“Just because there’s an increase to the formula doesn’t necessarily mean that that entire percentage is for us to use for current expenses,” she said.
