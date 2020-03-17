Districts across Minnesota are providing free meals for students while schools are closed. Most area districts have drive-thru lunchtime pickup at selected sites. Details are posted on district websites.
In the Mankato Public School District, sites are Franklin, Monroe, Hoover and Kennedy elementary schools and East and West high schools.
No registration is required and meals can be picked up any time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The district will provide lunch as well as a breakfast for the following day.
