The Mankato and St. Peter school boards both approved plans to trim spending and build up their districts’ savings accounts.
The Mankato Area School Board unanimously approved a $3.9 million cost-cutting proposal for the 2020-2021 school year Monday night.
The St. Peter School Board on Monday unanimously approved over $447,000 in spending reductions.
In both districts, expenses will still go up next year — namely for already negotiated staff salary increases and rising staff benefit costs. The reductions will lessen how much the districts’ operating budgets grow overall.
In St. Peter, the reductions come as district leaders have decided to postpone a request to replace a soon-to-expire local property tax levy.
St. Peter Public Schools is cutting a handful of teaching positions. Most of the teacher cuts will be at the middle school because there has been an enrollment decline at that age level, Interim Supt. Jeff Olson said. A few part-time teachers are being laid off while some retiring teachers will not be replaced.
Olson said the teacher cutbacks will increase some middle school class sizes, but not significantly.
The district is achieving some of its cuts by identifying new efficiencies, Olson said. One example is doing heating and cooling system work internally instead of hiring contractors.
The reductions plan was approved on the day St. Peter leaders had previously tentatively planned to order a levy referendum.
The district’s current voter-approved operating tax levy, which collects $180 per student, expires in 2021.
District leaders had been on a track to put a request for a replacement on this November’s ballot. Districts often seek referendum replacements a year before they expire because it facilitates financial planning and leaves the opportunity to try again a second time if the first request fails.
Given the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, district officials have now opted to wait until November 2021 to hold a referendum. They have not yet decided whether to seek a renewal of the current levy amount or if they will ask residents to increase their financial support.
Mankato School Board members adopted a spending reduction plan Monday that they had been discussing since April.
Nearly 12 teaching positions are being eliminated, along with 3.5 teacher support staff, a social worker and nearly eight other instructional support positions.
The teaching cuts are in response to anticipated shifts in student enrollment and won’t increase average class sizes.
The positions are being eliminated as teachers retire or leave the district for other reasons and no layoffs will occur, Director of Human Resources and Organizational Development Eric Husdpith said.
Other proposed reductions include reducing teacher professional development and overtime, hiring more custodial staff to reduce overtime and offering three high school online classes instead of paying students’ tuition to take them through another provider.
The Mankato district is budgeting for $300,000 in unplanned new expenses, leaving a net reduction of $3.6 million.
The spending reductions are expected to help both districts add to their reserve funds.
Leaders of both districts said they felt in prudent to add to their financial cushion to cope with the economic uncertainty of the pandemic. Most of districts’ funding for the coming school year was set before COVID-19 struck, but local leaders are worried about the longer-term revenue implications.
“It’s time to tighten our belts a bit for a rainy day,” Olson said.
“These are not easy decisions but really good for the district going forward” said Mankato School Board member Sara Hansen.
In Mankato, some of the savings account has already been spent in recent years to fund additional social workers, counselors and other priorities.
The district has dipped below its target of maintaining 60 days worth of operating expenses in its rainy day fund. The reductions will bring the district back closer to but still short of the target.
