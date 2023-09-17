After students adjusted to a more normal routine during the 2021-22 school year, school counselors are saying the uptick in consistent attendance numbers is good not just for students’ academics but also their social and emotional health.
St. Peter district school counselor Andrew Vander Linden is among faculty to stress that consistent attendance is important for students to develop their academic interests and sense of self.
“The courses they choose, the students are driving that. They pick what they want to do, so you’re missing out on developing those interests. If you’re not here, you’re missing out on all of that instruction time and the opportunity for growth,” he said.
“It’s incredibly important too — whether or not you can see yourself as wanting to be at school or not — you’re around your peers. That’s where all of your identity development is coming from. Missing out on all of that growth and having those opportunities is critical in kind of developing that person.”
Vander Linden also said students who miss too much instructional time will play a lot of catch-up when they return to class.
“If a student misses two days a month in their school career, it’s going to be, by the time they graduate, they’ve missed a full year of school if it’s only just two days a month. It doesn’t seem like a lot, but the national statistics out there say missing 10% of school is chronic,” he said.
That’s a trend St. Peter Supt. Bill Gronseth said the district is aiming to avoid.
According to this year’s Minnesota Report Card released by the state’s Department of Education, their district had an 82.8% consistent attendance rate for the 2021-22 school year.
That’s defined as the percentage of kids who attend 90% or more days of school.
Gronseth said as they work to build their attendance rates to pre-COVID levels, they’d like to see all of their students below the habitual truancy mark.
“Which according to the state is 10%. That equates to, if a student is absent once a month, that leads to about 10% of the school year, which is by the state considered to be (habitual). We’re just hoping that our messaging to families communicates the importance of attending,” Gronseth said.
Last year, he said the district made some improvement, although they’re still not up to their attendance levels they saw pre-COVID pandemic.
“During COVID, as many school districts across the state were responding to COVID, there were required lengths of time that students had to be out if they were exposed to COVID or if they had COVID. Some of those absences got pretty long,” Gronseth said.
According to the Minnesota Report Card, Nicollet, Cleveland and St. James are among some of the local school districts with the highest consistent attendance rate.
Nicollet’s rate is at 85.9% while Cleveland’s is 90.8% and St. James’ is 91.4%.
Mankato Area Public School’s attendance rate is 56.9%, according to the data.
The district’s director of teaching and learning, Travis Olson, said prior to the pandemic, the district held around a 90% consistent attendance rate.
“That would’ve been going back to the ‘18-’19 school year. We saw that that spring where we had kids at home doing distance learning in the spring of ‘20, we saw our numbers drop,” he said.
“Coming back into the year that just was, we saw our attendance rising again.”
Olson said he’s expecting the district’s numbers to jump in the 2022-23 data.
“The year that we just had, we’re anticipating being at about 74% for our consistent attendance,” he said, adding that attendance is important for academic achievement.
“When they’re in attendance, we can help them to be successful in the classroom.”
