MANKATO — As another school year begins for Mankato Area Public Schools, the district is actively working to get its enrollment numbers back to pre-pandemic levels.
Director of Business Services Tom Sager said right now the district is about 500 students below those levels, and because enrollment numbers directly correlate with funding, that equates to over a $6 million loss in revenue for the district.
“If the students don’t come back, we will have to realign our operating budget next spring to align with that loss of enrollment so that we can maintain our fiscal stability,” he said.
To help combat the drop in enrollment, this past spring and summer, the district brought together two groups, one of them community-based, to identify and create a strategic enrollment plan.
“Within this strategic enrollment plan are strategies and techniques we plan to deploy this year with the sole purpose of A, not losing anymore students, and B, hopefully encouraging and prompting some that may have left us to return,” Sager said.
The Mankato Area district is currently at 8,191 students in grades K-12, Sager said. That’s compared to 8,197 students in May 2021 and 8,456 in May 2020.
Sager said that while every year students have multiple choices for their education, the district had more students exercising alternative options during the 2021 school year than what would typically occur in recent history.
“We know where they went. We don’t always know the reasons why,” Sager said. “Sometimes they disclose that, sometimes they don’t. We know that we had many students, more students than normal, choose home-schooling as an option. We had many more students than normal open enroll into other school districts around our perimeter. We also had more students than normal attend non-public schools.”
Sager said some of those students have come back, but there’s still the push for increased numbers.
This summer, during his annual review, Supt. Paul Peterson discussed goals to increase enrollment with the School Board.
Peterson said as the school district gets to the other side of the pandemic, he’s optimistic in getting back to pre-pandemic enrollment levels.
“We know that it’s going to take schools like ours time to build back enrollment to pre-pandemic levels," he said after Monday's School Board meeting. "We also know it’s going to have to be multifaceted, so first and foremost it’s going to be really important that a district like ours, similar to what you heard tonight, make sure that we’re telling the story of what a good, solid, quality education does for kids and our community.”
Peterson also touched on the district’s enrollment plan.
“The plan, it’s going to be a lot about telling stories, making sure that who we are is out there in our community, maybe being a little more creative about how we’re messaging and understanding that we’re using traditional communication methods, but then also alternative ways and also doing that in an equity-minded way, so not everybody speaks English. How do we share messages in a multilingual community? That’s going to be important,” he said.
In the neighboring St. Peter Public Schools district, Supt. Bill Gronseth said enrollment is taking a positive turn.
Right now, 2022 numbers show enrollment levels at 2,063 students. That’s compared to 2,018 in 2021 and 2,155 in 2020.
While he was not able to provide a specific dollar amount, Gronseth said the district did receive supplemental funding as a result of enrollment loss during the pandemic.
“With our increase in enrollment this year, we should be in better shape for the coming year,” he said.
Gronseth said districts will take their official enrollment count on Oct. 1.
