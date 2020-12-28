NEW ULM — A former New Ulm High School employee who stole students' medications was sentenced to 15 days of jail or house arrest, plus community service and probation.
Megan Nicole Gonzales, 30, of New Ulm, pleaded guilty to felony theft in November. But the charge will be dismissed if she complies with a sentence ordered Monday in Brown County District Court.
Gonzales took 30 prescription pills used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder while briefly working at the school earlier this year administering drugs to students, according to a court complaint.
She was ordered to spend 15 days either in jail or on house arrest. She must complete up to 96 hours of community service while she looks for a job. She also was sentenced to three years of probation with requirements including she follow recommendations after a drug-use assessment.
