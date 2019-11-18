MANKATO — The impacts on child care needs and after-school activities are top concerns as Mankato Area Public Schools officials consider changing bus routes and school schedules.
The district might move to a two-tiered busing system, which would require changes in school start and end times.
School Board members, district administrators and busing company representatives met Monday to review the results of a community survey and discuss the proposal.
District administrators say the busing changes would reduce overcrowding and the amount of time many students must spend on the bus, would reduce or eliminate students having to transfer buses and would eliminate elementary and secondary students riding on the same buses together.
While the shift in school schedules would be necessitated by the new busing schedule, the proposal also aligns with research suggesting a later start is optimal for older pupils.
Most elementary schools would be in session from 7:50 a.m. to 2:20 p.m., middle schools would run from 8:25 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. and the high schools would go from 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.
The district invited staff and community members to complete an online survey describing how they would be impacted by the changes.
Director of Human Resources and Organizational Development Eric Hudspith said the survey did not yield any unanticipated feedback.
The most popular benefits cited by the respondents included shorter rides, less crowding, the division of ages and more sleep for older students.
The most common concerns included increased need for child care and for secondary student athletes to leave school early to go to competitions.
Of the nearly 1,200 respondents, over 200 said the schedule changes would impact their childcare needs.
“I am really concerned about the economic impact on families who will require more child care,” board member Judi Brandon said.
Community Education and Recreation Director Audra Nissen Boyer said ACES — the district's before- and after-school child care program — also would struggle to maintain needed staffing levels. Many of the staff are college and high school students who would still be in class when the elementary students are dismissed. Recruiting paraprofessionals to extend their days to assist ACES was suggested as a potential counter remedy.
East Activities Director Todd Waturbury calculated the high school time change would require student athletes to miss no more than three additional class periods each season. And that could probably be reduced with some more creative scheduling, he said.
“We'll continue to work hard at finding those ways to keep kids in school,” Waturbury said.
Sup. Paul Peterson said administration will decide in coming weeks whether to recommend going ahead with the changes. If the administrators are in favor, the School Board will then weigh in. The board would vote on Dec. 16.
If approved, the changes would be implemented next fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.