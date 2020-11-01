St. Peter High School baritone player Raina Roemhildt and Mankato West High School trombonist Sarah Olsen returned to part-time, in-person band classes with mixed emotions this fall.
They are elated to get to play with some of their classmates once again. But it’s only two days a week and with only a fraction of their fellow musicians.
They are now the only ones playing their instruments in their class. Roemhildt misses the mentorship she received from the more seasoned players in the band that used to include grades nine through 12 but now has only underclassmen.
“We had someone to look up to,” the sophomore said.
After not playing together for almost six months, it’s taking some time for the student instrumentalists to get back into their grove. And with fewer students spread across the auditorium stage, every wrong note jumps out.
“There was some definite rust,” Roemhildt said.
“It was pretty scary. I’m not going to lie,” Olsen said.
As the first few weeks of school have progressed, Roemhildt said she’s learned not to be so self-conscious about making mistakes.
“You can’t be afraid to mess up,” she said.
In Mankato, Olsen said she feels more confident now that a few more musicians are in her class after the district switched its hybrid model to allow more students to be in the school building each day.
Music students across the region are adapting to a hybrid format with many changes aimed at limiting COVID-19 exposure.
“They are having to adjust how they listen and approach a rehearsal because, for one, they might be the only one on their part now,” St. Peter band director Dave Haugh said. “And then also they’re a lot further from each other than they’re used to.”
It’s been a similar adjustment for hybrid musicians and singers across Mankato’s secondary schools.
“In a choir, it really helps to have other singers next to you,” said Jerusha Zimmerman, choir director at Dakota Meadows Middle School. “And that poses a confidence challenge for beginners — a challenge we meet with community and relationships.”
New precautions
Many of the music classes have moved into their school auditoriums where there is more room to spread out.
A minimum of 6 feet between each performer is among the federal and state pandemic safety recommendations music teachers are following.
The guidelines were developed based on summer studies about how aerosols are spread by instruments and vocalists, East High School band director Craig Kopetzki said.
“Because of the steps we are taking I feel confident that our students are safe in the environment that we are creating for them,” Kopetzki said.
Mankato’s music students also wear masks.
“Singing with a mask is a different experience,” Zimmerman said. “But my students have been real troopers with the new norm. I am so proud of them.”
Even the instrumentalists wear special masks with small openings. Most of their instruments have cloth covers over the end of the instruments that produces the sound as well as the potential for coronavirus particles.
With the exception of the percussionists, the instrumentalists at St. Peter High School do not wear masks while they play. There also are no coverings on the woodwind and brass instruments.
That’s because the Saints are able to spread 12 feet apart. The usual band of around 80 ninth through 12th graders has been divided into four groups with 20 students or less in each group. They’ve moved into the auditorium where the stage is larger than the band room and choir has moved into the band room because it is larger than the choir room.
At St. Peter Middle School there is no space available large enough to safely bring together band students for a traditional class. So instead Haugh is leading small group and individual lessons.
While it’s not ideal, teachers and students say they are contented to make music with most of their students and some of their classmates again this fall.
“It’s just really good to see the band members in person, even if it isn’t quite the way we’d like it,” Haugh said.
“Instead of complaining I make the best of it and enjoy the fact that I am here,” Olsen said.
Finding balance
Like other secondary teachers, the music educators also are teaching students who are learning from home. Most days they juggle the hybrid students who are with them in the building, the hybrid students at home and the full-time distance learners.
Zimmerman said the Mankato School District’s recent shift to distance learning for everyone on Wednesdays is helping her find balance.
“It’s been extremely beneficial to have Wednesdays to work with our online students and provide regular online lessons,” she said. “We may not have as much time with our students, but what they are learning will count.”
The at-home learners also are using a variety of online platforms to study, perform and make music. Their assignments include sending in recordings of themselves performing.
Varied Internet speeds make it impossible for the at-home instrumentalists and singers to make music with their peers via web streaming.
West High School choir teacher Claire Baker is using a grant to give a unique experience simultaneously to her students at school and at home. Educare provided stipends for virtual guest artists. Students are learning about the careers of professional composers, conductors and performers and ask them questions during videochats.
“It’s been a win-win situation,” Baker said. “The students get to hear from someone in the music industry and get to hear firsthand the inspiration for a piece they’re singing, and we are able to support these artists during a time when they can’t work as they normally do.”
Haugh prefers the hybrid model over the full-time remote learning that happened last spring, and not just because he gets to see students face to face.
“I feel like I’m juggling a lot more this way,” he said. “But by going in to work and leaving at the end of the day, it’s easier to separate home life from school. Last spring it seemed that I never really left work as I’d be listening to lesson videos and responding at all hours, seven days a week.”
Still performing
The student musicians won’t be performing in front of large in-person crowds any time soon. But there are still some opportunities for students to showcase their talent.
Concerts are scheduled in coming months at Mankato’s high schools. But they will look somewhat different.
The West High School orchestra rehearsed a new arrangement of “Sleigh Ride” Friday. A few band members traditionally join the orchestra for a performance of this winter classic, but this year the orchestra must play it alone.
West band director Brady Krusemark said performances will follow Minnesota State High School League safety guidelines for school events, including attendance limits.
“While public performances are an important part of our year, our rehearsals continue to be the place in which musical growth and learning happen each and every day,” Krusemark said.
No concerts are planned for the foreseeable future in St. Peter, but the bands have played before football games and during the homecoming pep fest and coronation.
Those appearances also were a bit different than in the past. The players were spread across the field or the bleachers while they played to a small in-person audience and others watching virtually.
“I’m still hoping that by the end of the year we will be back to something closer to normal,” Haugh said of performances. “But, I think it’s too early to tell. “
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.