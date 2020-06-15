MANKATO — School playgrounds, fields and tennis courts are gradually re-opening within the Mankato Area Public School District.
Staff have begun re-opening the amenities to the public, Director of Facilities Scott Hogen said Monday.
Playgrounds at Hoover, Eagle Lake, Jefferson and Rosa Parks elementary schools are not available for public use from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays because they are reserved for the district's child care programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.