ST. PETER — St. Peter residents will decide whether to increase their tax support for local schools in a referendum vote slated for November.
The school district’s current operating levy, which collected about $182 in property taxes per student, will expire at the end of this year.
The St. Peter School Board’s recently approved referendum proposal would increase the levy by $410 per student to a total of $592 per student.
More revenue would help the district avoid “significant budget reductions” and make up for lost ground related to construction in recent years, said Supt. Bill Gronseth at last week’s board meeting.
“Our needs are increasing, our costs are increasing, but our revenues are not increasing at the same rate,” he said. “We do need to make an increase in our operating levy ask, and that’s why we’re increasing it by $410 per pupil so we can continue to provide these services and opportunities for our students.”
The state average for school levies is $856 per student, putting St. Peter’s current and proposed amounts below the mean. Mankato’s school district receives about $459 per student.
Gronseth named career and technical education classes among the offerings made possible by money collected from the referendum. Other examples included social and emotional resources for students.
A “no” outcome on November 2 would reportedly lead to the district losing $440,000 per year from what it had been receiving. The proposed levy in the referendum would be applied for 10 years if enough voters choose “yes.”
The school board’s vote was unanimous and came after a monthslong process. District officials considered holding the referendum in November 2020 but opted for this year instead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board Chair Ben Leonard encouraged residents to look through the referendum resolution. With polling places staying the same, he said it should be a fairly straightforward process for residents to weigh in on the matter.
The board’s approval was an important step in the referendum process, Gronseth said. District leaders will next begin a campaign to share why the funding matters so much to the district’s future.
Wording on November’s ballot question will be as follows: The board of Independent School District 508 (St. Peter Public Schools) has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $410 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for ten years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 508 be approved?
In response to the pandemic, board members previously approved about $447,000 in spending reductions last year. Expenses still went up, however, due in part to negotiated salary increases and benefits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.