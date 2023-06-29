MANKATO — The decadeslong study featuring School Sisters of Notre Dame nuns in Mankato contributed to a "paradigm shift" in Alzheimer's disease and dementia research, said the study's director Thursday.
Dr. Margaret Flanagan of the University of Texas Health San Antonio visited SSND's Good Counsel campus in Mankato for an event honoring the Catholic nuns' contributions to the groundbreaking research. The "nun study" as it became known, started as a pilot in Mankato in the late 1980s under the direction of Dr. David Snowdon.
Prior to the study, most research on Alzheimer's and dementia focused on advanced illnesses rather than early indicators of them, Flanagan said.
"We were really losing the opportunity in the field to study the earliest changes that may be targetable so we may aim to stop those changes," she said.
The nuns' readiness to participate provided researchers with a different, innovative approach. Snowdon worked with SSND's seven provinces to recruit 678 nuns to the cause, about 66% of the total number of sisters.
Of the 678 participants, they had a 98% brain donation rate. As Sister Charlene Zeisset, SSND's nun study liaison and a physician, put it Thursday, this participation rate set it apart from other studies.
The study stood out in other key ways. Researchers could study the nun cohort from age 75 onward, had access to a rich collection of archives, and knew the nuns had access to similar ongoing education, health care and day-to-day activities.
It reduced some of the variables making other studies challenging, Zeisset said. Plus, participants weren't likely to move away and lose touch with researchers.
"It's sort of like that saying, 'We know where you live,'" Zeisset joked.
From there, two sisters performed periodic physical and cognitive assessments on their colleagues across the country, about 14 over the years. One of them was at the event Thursday — the last surviving sister from the study died in 2019.
The study's first research home was the University of Minnesota, followed by a move to the University of Kentucky, a return to the University of Minnesota and a brief stop at Northwestern University before landing at the institution in San Antonio.
Flanagan highlighted several famous findings from the research Thursday. One of the findings was how exercise and education may deter Alzheimer's symptoms.
Another was how a gene, APOE e4 was found to have a relationship to dementia risk. A third looked at how the "linguistic density" of autobiographic essays written by the nuns turned out to be a potential predictor of the author's risk of developing Alzheimer's.
Of the 387 autopsy results on brains found to have severe cognitive impairment, only about one-fifth had Alzheimer's lesions known as "plaques or tangles." About a quarter had these lesions plus another type of brain lesion, while 28.7% had no Alzheimer's lesions but had one to four other lesions.
Looking into the findings, Flanagan said, researchers wondered how some participants could have sufficient cognitive function despite the presence of lesions and other indicators of dementia in their brains. It led to further research into how "resilience" may help offset impairment.
Basically, some people may be able to compensate for cognitive decline if they have a "reserve" built up through education or other indicators.
Looking forward, Flanagan noted a recent grant will help preserve findings in the study, allowing more researchers to access them and build on the work.
After presenting the findings, Flanagan and Zeisset joined the large crowd in a singalong in the chapel at Good Counsel. The Mankato & North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer's organized the singalong of music to "The Sound of Music" along with the presentation, with the singing based off its Singing Hills Chorus program.
ACT on Alzheimer's team lead Sandi Lubrant thanked the nuns for their selfless contribution to the research.
“I think back to the sisters who said yes and think of the impact it’s still making,” she said. “It’s really unbelievable and such a contribution to the field of research and to all of us."
Zeisset shed tears as she concluded her remarks to the group. She had earlier talked about how education has always been central to SSND.
"In life and death these sisters continue to be of unique service to humanity," she said. "We honor them."
