Anyone who has moved remembers how much more stuff they had than they realized and how complex a move can be.
For the School Sisters of Notre Dame, moving more than 100 elderly nuns from a massive complex that’s been home to nuns for over a century has required frequent planning meetings, high levels of organization and a bit of grief that occasionally pops up.
“We’ve been here forever — 110 years,” said Sister Mary Kay Gosch, campus administrator. “We’re putting together supplies for apartments. We need to furnish 74 apartments.”
Heather Spann, development coordinator for the SSND, said two sisters will be in each apartment at the Benedictive Living Community in Shakopee.
“The sisters have names of roommates and are going through every piece of silverware and dishes and glasses and everything to make sure that every two sisters living together will have a full set of everything.”
As preparation is underway to start moving the first week of September, the sisters are hosting an open house July 31 to let the community visit The Hill and the sisters before part of the property is sold for development.
“We’ve been actively involved in the Mankato community, and they’ve been very good to us,” Gosch said.
The open house is also a way for the sisters to reconnect with the community after a couple of years of less interaction.
“With COVID, it’s curtailed the things we like to do.” Area residents weren’t able to come to the Eucharist, visit the sisters indoors as much or allowed for as much interaction with the students of Loyola and other youth in the area.
The open house also will “be an opportunity to say yes, we’re leaving, regrettably so,” Gosch said.
While most of the sisters are moving to Shakopee, about 20, including Gosch, will be relocating to somewhere in Mankato.
Recently, Sister Kathryn Schoolmeesters has been heading up the effort to gather all of the items the sisters will need for their move. Long rows of tables were filled with kitchenware, grouped together for each single or double room at Shakopee.
“She’s very organized and has great taste,” Gosch said of Schoolmeesters, who made sure sets of dishes matched and were in good condition.
Spann said that while there are plenty of items like dishes at Good Counsel, there are other goods that need to be purchased. With more bathrooms in the new residence, for example, some extra toilet brushes had to be procured.
Spann said moving off Good Counsel Hill isn’t the end of the School Sisters’ presence.
“We’re trying to remind people the sisters aren’t going away. There will still be sisters living here, and the sisters will always have a presence here. The sisters moving to Shakopee will have new opportunities,” Spann said.
“These are highly educated, highly capable women and they’ve been quick to respond to calls, wherever it is, for 110 years,” Spann said. “Some sisters have lived here much of their lives, but there have been sisters who’ve been in Africa and Central America and throughout the United States working with poor people, women and children.
“This is another call, and the sisters are keeping their chins up and looking forward to where the next phase of their ministry takes them,” Spann said.
Gosch said that while the big change is obviously hard, they don’t dwell on it. “We don’t want to turn inward too much.”
She noted Loyola Catholic School, which is purchasing part of the Good Counsel property, will now have a permanent home and services such as the Learning Center will continue somewhere in the community as will the Living Earth community garden.
Education has been the focus of Good Counsel since nuns started teaching German immigrant children in the late 1800s.
“Education is near and dear to our hearts,” said Gosch, who said moving away from the Loyola school campus is particularly hard for the sisters. “Catholic education, Loyola, are key aspects to our lives.” She said the sisters will particularly miss all of the daily interaction they had with Loyola students of all ages.
Different levels of care
Part of the planning going on for the move is to determine the kind of care sisters need at Benedictine, a new facility on the west edge of Shakopee.
“Some will be in independent living, some in assisted living and some in memory care and some in skilled care,” Gosch said.
The first seven sisters will move the first week of September and groups of nine or 10 will move each week for the following nine or 10 weeks.
The sisters will be occupying about half of the Benedictine facility.
Besides the physical aspects of moving, Good Counsel also is looking at issues such as options for health care in a new location.
While they have been organizing kitchen and personal supplies for the sisters, they are also planning for furnishing many of the apartments.
“Here we have rooms and parlors. I took pictures of every davenport we have, wooden tables, Queen Anne chairs, coffee tables, lamps,” Gosch said.
“We’re not unlike any other elder moving from the stable home they had for years to a new setting. It’s what a family has to do, but we have a big family,” she said.
“There’s some grief that pops its head up at unexpected moments. There’s some excitement and some relief because we’ve been looking so long to see how we can care for our elders and what we want to be for our ministry and mission.”
Gosch said she and the sisters are especially sad for the employees at Good Counsel.
“It’s a challenge for our employees who give everything of themselves. It’s a loss for them.”
Sale near?
The decision to sell much of Good Counsel was made to divest of property to eliminate the burdens of property management while generating revenue for the educational mission and to provide care for the increasingly elderly sisters.
Recently, steps were made to prepare for the sale of the campus, but there’s no word yet on the buyer.
The Mankato City Council has approved a preliminary plat for the property, and a final plat has been filed with the city. The new plat will allow for the eastern portion of the property to be sold to Loyola, which operates its pre-K through high school classes on the site.
The portion being purchased by the Catholic schools system covers about 50 acres — essentially the land east of Good Counsel Drive and east of an imaginary extension of the drive to the southern boundary of the property.
The only exception is a small portion, fewer than two acres in size, which is the cemetery for the School Sisters of Notre Dame.
The western part of the campus, totaling more than 55 acres, was put on the market by the congregation of Roman Catholic sisters last year.
A real estate listing last year sought a buyer willing to pay $10.6 million for the expansive parcel of forested and landscaped land in the heart of Mankato, 154 residential units, a small gymnasium, a library, a conference center, several historic brick buildings, art studios and a Romanesque chapel featuring 60 stained-glass windows.
