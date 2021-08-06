MANKATO — School supply donations will be accepted at eight sites during an Aug. 16-29 drive.
Old National Bank and United Way are partners for the Tools for Schools collection.
Colored pencils, markers, glue sticks, whiteboard markers, erasers and other new school supplies may be dropped off at: Circle Inn, 232 Belgrade Ave.; Curiosi-Tea, 1745 Commerce Drive; North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave., all in North Mankato. And Eide Bailly Building, 111 S. Second St.; Mankato Family YMCA, 1401 S. Riverfront Drive; Sadaka’s Deli, 1400 Madison Ave., Suite 626; Snell Motors, 1900 Madison Ave.; Store It, 2015 Bassett Drive, all in Mankato.
Wealth Centers of America’s “Do Good” double-decker bus will pick up the items Aug. 30 and bring them to Mankato Area Public Schools.
