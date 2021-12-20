Property taxes to support schools are inching up by 1% for Mankato Area Public Schools and growing nearly 5% for St. Peter Public Schools.
School boards in both districts approved tax levy amounts Monday night.
Mankato schools will collect $29.4 million in property tax revenues next year. That’s an increase of 1.3%.
The levy includes the first payment on the purchase of a building that will become an early learning center. Pending approval from the state, the district is buying the former MRCI building on Map Drive for $3.8 million. It will become home to most of the district’s preschool and other early childhood programs. Portions of the building also will be used for other purposes, including storage and a maintenance shop.
A loan to buy the building will be paid off via an annual increase in a levy typically used to fund building leases. That levy is more than doubling to over $1.6 million next year, according to figures provided to the board by Director of Business Services Tom Sager.
Decreases in other components of the levy are helping offset that jump. The decreases are largely due to a continuing dip in enrollment and adjustments for over-collections last year.
“We’re feeling really good about going up just a little over a percentage point,” Supt. Paul Peterson said before the meeting. “The board has done a nice job closely monitoring the financial impact of the school district on taxpayers.”
In St. Peter, the overall tax levy is jumping 4.7% to $7.1 million.
The increase is driven by a new operating levy approved by voters in November. That new levy will collect $775,000 next year, according to figures provided by Tim Regner, the district’s business manager.
If the referendum had not passed, taxes would have decreased by 6%.
The notices of proposed taxes mailed to St. Peter property owners did not include the referendum. So residential and commercial taxpayers will have larger tax bill than was listed on those initial notices.
Estimates previously released by the district predicted a $60 increase for a $150,000 property. Agricultural property is not taxed for operating levies, so agricultural tax bills won’t change.
