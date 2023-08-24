MANKATO — Test scores for students attending Minnesota’s public schools appear to be suffering from long COVID.
In most schools in the Mankato area and across the state, the percentage of students meeting standards in reading and math continues to fall well below pre-pandemic levels, according to the most recent scores released today by the Minnesota Department of Education.
Assessment results showed little progress in the 2022-23 academic year compared to 2021-22 and remained about 10 percentage points below the levels in 2019 — the final year before in-school learning was disrupted by measures instituted to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“These statewide assessment results reinforce what we and other states around the country already know — our students, families, school communities, and educators are continuing to recover from the pandemic and need our support,” said state Education Commissioner Willie Jett in a statement released this morning. “This data is important as one part of a broader set of measures that tell us how our students and families are doing and what we need to do in partnership with our school communities to provide support for students to not only recover, but also excel.”
The new scores reflect statewide reading and math assessments taken during the 2022-23 school year by students in grades 3-8, along with students in grade 10 for reading and grade 11 for math.
Fewer than half of students tested as proficient in math and reading.
In Mankato Area Public Schools, 47.4% of students were proficient in math, compared to 46% in 2021-22 and 59% in 2018-2019. In reading, the latest scores showed 52.9% meeting or exceeding standards, down from 53.6% the year before and 64% in the final pre-pandemic year.
In St. Peter Public Schools, the share of students adept in math was 47.3% compared to just under 50% in 2022 and 59% in 2019. The reading scores for 2023, 2022 and 2019 were 47.1%, 48.7% and 59%.
In the Le Sueur-Henderson district, there was much less variation between recent years and pre-pandemic results. The percentage of students proficient in math was 53% in 2019, 51% in 2022 and 53.9% in 2023. For reading, the figures for the same three years were 52%, 49.9% and 51.9%.
In Waseca, the scores were lower across the three years than many area schools, but there was a noticeable uptick in 2022-23 from 2021-22. In math, 42.3% of Waseca students met or exceeded grade-level standards in the most recent academic year compared to 35.5% the prior year. In reading, the share of proficient students rose from 42.7% in 2022 to 46% in 2023. The scores were still well below the final pre-COVID school year, when they were 47% for math and 55% for reading.
Across the state of Minnesota, 49.9% of the students who took the reading tests last year met or exceeded standards, as did 45.5% of the students taking the math assessments, according to the Department of Education.
Compared to the previous year, the statewide numbers were down just over 1% for reading and up less than 1% in math.
Private schools can choose to administer the tests to students but are not required to do so, and no Mankato-area parochial schools were listed in the education department’s report.
