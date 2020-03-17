In case they wouldn't be back for the rest of the school year, seniors at the Cleveland school on Monday carried out the traditions of doing a senior walk and class photo.
“Hopefully, this is not our last day in school,” Principal Scott Lusk wrote in a social media post. “If it is, I hope that our students know they are the best students in the world.”
School leaders across the region are preparing for remote learning and say they are readying for the potential of a long-term closure.
While schools are still in the early stages of preparing for remote learning, district leaders say it won't be solely online.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down Minnesota school districts indefinitely. Gov. Tim Walz ordered all public schools to close from Wednesday through March 27.
No alternative instruction will begin during that time frame. The governor's order requires district leaders to “adequately plan for continuity of education during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The order requires districts to prepare for distance learning and social distancing. But it does not specify if districts will actually need to put those plans into place beginning March 30 or for how long.
“We are really thankful to the Department of Education and Gov. Walz for providing districts with this planning time,” said Mankato Area Public Schools Supt. Paul Peterson. “Those eight days of planning are incredibly valuable and we will not squander one minute.”
Private schools were not impacted by the governor's order. But many private schools, including Loyola Catholic School, are aiding state officials' recommendation to suspend in-person classes.
Loyola will begin remote learning next week. Principal Adam Bemmels said the greatest challenge will be maintaining the close relationships that motivate students to do their best learning.
“There's really no playbook for this,” Bemmels said. "We don't know exactly how it's going to go, but we're going to adapt."
For Mankato Area Public Schools, Peterson said ensuring equity for all students will be the most significant challenge.
“We are working with our faculty and staff to think creatively about how do we break down barriers,” he said.
School districts across the region are sending out surveys to families and using other means to identify students who don't have a computer, who don't have access to the internet at home, or both.
In most area districts, secondary students already have a take-home computer provided by their school.
At Loyola and in the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District, every student in K-12 has a computer.
But JWP Supt. Kurt Stumpf said internet access is a concern in his district like many others.
Districts have limited supplies of Wi-Fi hotspots to share with families that don't have internet access. St. Peter Public Schools Supt. Jeff Olson said his district also is looking at setting up sites where students can go to access the internet.
The leaders of Mankato, St. Peter and JWP all said future instruction won't be delivered entirely online. Conference calls and hard copies of instructional materials will be among the other options. St. Peter is looking at using bus drivers to deliver materials, Olson said.
St. Peter and JWP already have been doing occasional distance learning days when school is called off because of bad weather. That experience will be beneficial, those districts' leaders said. But Olson noted they were only a day or two at a time and the approach will need to be different for an extended period.
Peterson said the distance learning plans will not focus solely on academic advancement. District leaders also are preparing for how they can remotely provide mental health services and social-emotional growth opportunities.
Districts will communicate distance learning instructions with students and parents next week.
Many districts closed voluntarily Monday and Tuesday out of virus concerns and for administration to plan for state-mandated child care for emergency workers and food distribution for all families in need.
A handful of more rural districts remained open one or both days.
Cleveland Public Schools was open Monday. Lusk said the school spent the day educating students about virus mitigation and preparing them for remote learning.
“We were able to educate our students on social distancing, coughing, sneezing, and talked about how they need to be responsible with mitigation as they can be carriers of this virus and give it to loved ones,” he said. “We also were able to talk about expectations of distance learning.”
