MANKATO — As the last days of school wrap up, Blue Earth County and North Mankato Taylor libraries and others in the region are getting ready to kick off their summer learning programs.
But beyond the community events, the libraries and the Mankato school district said the programs’ goal of keeping kids reading during the summer is important for retention.
Brittany Ward, a mentor coach with Kennedy and Washington elementary schools, said if kids can continue to practice their reading skills independently or with someone at home, day care, camp or anywhere else they might be during the summer, they can prevent what’s called the summer slide. The term refers to loss in reading skills that can occur when kids are on summer break.
“Every single day they’re growing as readers, and if that all is cut off for 12 weeks in the summer, our data shows that there could be a big back slide,” Ward said.
The Mankato district measures kids’ foundational reading skills three times a year — once in the fall, then in the middle of the year and again at the end — using DIBELS, short for Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills.
Ward said teachers often spend the first month or two of the school year getting kids caught back up to where they were the previous spring.
“A good amount of kids, they always do have that summer slide. What we do know is we can kind of catch them back up, but quite a few went back a little for this summer,” she said.
Ward said kids can stay on track by reading 30 minutes a day, but this doesn’t have to be just them reading and also can include them being read to.
Blue Earth County Library and North Mankato Taylor Library staff also hope to keep kids on track with their summer programming.
BEC Library Services Director Kelly McBride said keeping kids engaged is one of their main goals of the summer.
“There’s hundreds of studies that have shown that children who don’t have the opportunity don’t do as well in school when they come back in the fall. If we can get materials in the hands of kids and keep them engaged and keep them learning throughout the summer, I think we’re helping that,” she said.
Their summer program theme is “All Together Now” and focuses on celebrating friendship, family and community.
The Blue Earth County Library System kicks off their events Monday and the program runs through Aug. 12.
Reading challenges will be offered for each age group.
Kids from infant to age 8 are to be read to or read for themselves for 15 minutes each day during the program to earn a reward. Kids 9 to 18 will earn an entry into the grand prize drawing for every two hours spent reading.
Adults can play Summer Book BINGO and win a gift card.
Various events for kids, tweens and teens are also planned throughout the duration of the program.
At North Mankato Taylor Library, this year’s theme is “Find Your Voice.” The program starts Saturday and runs until Aug. 19.
In addition to their events, the library will have various prize opportunities.
In one opportunity, the library has marked books throughout the library as “instant winners,” but readers won’t know which ones are marked until they check out the book.
Visitors also can enter into a drawing for their monthly prize baskets every time they go to the library.
Assistant Library Director Hallie Uhrich said the program keeps the fun in summer learning.
“To keep up those habits of reading and writing and everything that you would do during the school year but put a fun twist on it then I think that it’ll benefit the kids more,” she said.
The Taylor Library’s kickoff is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in Storybook Park, across the street from the library. Attractions include a petting zoo, crafts and games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.