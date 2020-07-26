If public schools are allowed to reopen in September, students will still have the option to continue learning from home.
The state will announce a decision Thursday regarding what school will look like in the fall. Schools have been directed to prepare for three potential scenarios: a continuation of remote learning, a return to in-person learning, or a hybrid of both.
If either the in-person or hybrid scenario is recommended, the state is requiring schools to also offer distance learning as an option for families who have health concerns.
If the hybrid model is the choice, local school leaders say that would not necessarily mean half of their students would be in the buildings each day.
Local school leaders say they are busy preparing preliminary plans for each possible scenario.
“Each of the scenarios have inherent challenges,” said new St. Peter Public Schools Supt. Bill Gronseth. “There are many details to consider. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is and will remain our top priority. Plans and protocols for school buses, cafeterias, hallways and classrooms are important to maintaining that safety.”
Area district leaders say they understand families are anxious, and they also are ready for a state decision so they may begin finalizing plans.
“Like everyone else, Mankato Area Public Schools is eagerly awaiting word from the Minnesota Department of Education,” said Supt. Paul Peterson.
The model the state announces this week could change as the school year progresses if the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic worsens or wanes.
Multiple school superintendents said having to be prepared to transition with just a few days notice is their greatest challenge.
Unique hybrids
If the hybrid model is recommended to start the school year, schedules could look different for each school and even between grade levels.
Guidance already issued by the Minnesota Department of Education says schools would need to limit in-person attendance to 50% of the building’s capacity. Schools would also be required to maintain 6 feet of separation between each person. If that cannot be achieved at half capacity, they must further reduce attendance.
New Waseca Public Schools Supt. Eric Hudspith noted the 50% capacity restriction does not mean that 50% of students will have to stay home. That’s because enrollment does not always match capacity.
“We may be able to have our students in school more than half of the time,” Hudspith said in a video message to the Waseca community.
Many school districts, including Mankato, have not yet announced any specific plans under the hybrid model. Peterson said his district is still examining options but will be prepared to share a hybrid plan soon after the education department’s announcement if it is the state’s recommendation.
Mankato Area Public Schools Director of Teaching and Learning Travis Olson said the approach might vary by grade.
“We’re looking at different ways at doing (hybrid learning) knowing that the needs of our students are different based on their ages,” he said.
Other districts have tentative or firm plans.
The Maple River School District plans to welcome back elementary students full time and secondary students every other day. If they repurpose some rooms, such as the media center, into classrooms, they will be able to achieve social distancing, Supt. Dan Anderson said.
“We’re getting very creative with space,” Anderson said.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Supt. Kurt Stumpf said his district will prioritize their youngest learners for every day in-person instruction. Older students likely will attend every other day. How many grades will need to be every other day has not yet been determined.
“We want to bring back as many students as safely as possible, and there are many moving parts to consider in this planning phase,” Stumpf said.
He worries some students could struggle with a variable schedule.
“Some students thrive on routines, and with a possible rotation of students, routines are hard to establish,” he said.
Gronseth said the St. Peter district is using a hybrid model for summer school that they are looking at continuing into the fall. Summer school students are in school for two consecutive days a week and learn from home the other days.
“As the (summer) program moves forward, we will gather information and feedback regarding what works and what can be adjusted,” Gronseth said.
Transportation would be a challenge for school districts under the hybrid model. Buses are included in the requirement to maintain 6 feet of separation between people.
In person
Students’ experiences will be different than last fall even if the state recommends a full return to in-person learning.
While 6 feet of separation would not be required, the planning guidance released last month by the Minnesota Department of Education asks schools to “create as much space between students and teachers as is feasible.”
Other state recommendations for the in-person or the hybrid model include no nonessential visitors, field trips or assemblies; staggered arrival and dismissal times; prepackaged meals in classrooms; plexiglass barriers; hallway markings; and other visual aids to encourage social distancing in common areas.
Students over 5 years old also will be required to wear masks at most times under the governor’s executive order issued last week.
Distance learning
If the state says distance learning must continue into the fall, area school officials say families can expect some improvements from the spring.
Many districts surveyed parents about what they thought worked well and not so well in the spring and district leaders say they are using that feedback as they plan for the fall.
“We’ve listened,” Hudspith said of Waseca staff. “We’re working on making some adjustments. And should we have to incorporate that model this fall, I am confident it will be the best case we can possibly do for our students.”
“A challenge with distance learning for all students is the additional stress placed upon families,” Stumpf said. “We have received more feedback from families on distance learning and plan to revise our plans to ensure we are meeting the needs of students.”
If distance learning is continued, districts will be required to resume providing free bagged meals for pickup and free child care for parents who work in jobs that have been classified as essential.
Families can chose to keep children at home full time even if schools open or reopen.
“We understand that no matter which model is decided upon to start the school year, there will be families who may require or choose full-time distance learning at times or for a longer duration,” Gronseth said. “We are preparing for that as well. We want to make sure that we are meeting the needs of students and families.”
Anderson said Maple River would start by working with families to see if there is any way to accommodate their concerns that would make parents comfortable with sending their children to school.
