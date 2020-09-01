Loyola Catholic School students returned Tuesday with a little less fanfare.
Students arrived at different times and their temperatures were checked before they entered through different doors. They went to their classrooms instead of to the gymnasium for the usual welcome celebration.
Loyola is among the schools welcoming students back to their buildings full time this fall. But the students' and staff experience at the private Mankato school is a bit different in many ways.
“There was a lot of mixed emotions,” said Principal Adam Bemmels.
He witnessed some students arriving with “pure joy” over the chance to learn in a classroom again. Other students were a bit more anxious about adjusting after so many months away, Bemmels said.
While most schools will welcome back students at least part time next week, many area private schools and a handful of public schools are starting a one-of-a-kind school year before Labor Day.
The first several days are focusing on safety protocols, establishing new routines, and building and rebuilding relationships, school leaders say.
“Don't expect everyone firing on all cylinders these first weeks when it comes to academics,” said New Ulm Supt. Jeff Bertrang said.
The year has started with a return to full-time learning without any major hiccups in New Ulm, Bertrang said. Still, he said students and staff need time to settle in to changes aimed at keeping the schools' occupants as safe as they can be during a pandemic.
“We just have to be patient and flexible,” the superintendent said.
New Ulm High School, for example, is now using a block schedule. Students switch classes fewer times each day to limit interaction.
The schedule hasn't changed for Maple River students, but fifth graders are at a new building and secondary students are attending in person only every other day.
By moving fifth grade into the secondary school, Supt. Dan Anderson said the district is able to allow elementary students to attend daily even when the state recommends it operate under a half-capacity hybrid model.
The district needs a “couple days to iron out the wrinkles,” Anderson said, but “overall it's going quite well.”
Less than 10% of Maple River, New Ulm and Loyola students opted for distance learning to start off the year.
At Loyola that is offset by a number of new students, especially in middle school level grades. Enrollment is now at about 500, including preschoolers, Bemmels said. The school has gotten creative with space to add more classrooms to accommodate more students and maintain more distance between desks.
Other new precautions at Loyola include staggered start and end times and pickup and drop-off sites to reduce congestion. Masses and assemblies are being held in smaller groups or moving to virtual formats.
“We're excited to get going,” Bemmels said. “We've worked really hard to make our buildings safe so they can stay open.”
At Risen Savior Lutheran School in Mankato, Principal Jason Rupnow said the greatest challenge so far this year has been maintaining the strong sense of school community while classes are staying relatively isolated.
“One of Risen Savior's strengths has been the interaction of our students across all grades,” he said. “That has not been possible so far this year. We are trying to come up with creative ways to allow students to 'mix' from a distance.”
School officials say their students are so far doing well at wearing masks and following distancing and other new safety requirements.
“They are following our safety measures with a lot of maturity,” Rupnow said. “I'm excited to see them put their faith into action by showing respect for their classmates' space and well being.”
“Kids want to be back in school and they understand this is what it takes,” Anderson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.