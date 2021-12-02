MANKATO — Heidi Roop says it's no longer a question of whether climate change will make life tougher and more costly for those in the Midwest and elsewhere.
The question is whether society will take the tough, costly steps to cut emissions to lessen future damage and whether we will adapt to the severe weather whiplashes we're experiencing.
"To remain productive and adaptive is essential. It's a new era of climate risk management," said Roop, the keynote speaker at GreenSeam’s Rural Forum, held Thursday night at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Roop, an assistant professor of climate science at the University of Minnesota and an Extension climate scientist, said society has been built on the premise of a stable climate. But the warming planet will stress everything from drinking water sources to food to the way we use our land to live and recreate.
Roop laid out a series of events that have hit the United States in recent years, including 2019 floods that ruined 20 million acres of farmland and $95 billion in storm-related damages in 2020, as well as this year's exceptional drought in Minnesota. While weather patterns have always seen extremes, Roop said documented, underlying conditions from climate change show things will continue to worsen.
"Wet to dry extremes are happening more often in the Midwest."
She noted that average annual temperatures in the country have warmed 2 degrees since the late 1800s and by 3 degrees in Minnesota. Winter and spring precipitation is expected to increase by 30% by the end of the century.
No matter what is done to reduce emissions in coming years, the climate will continue to warm into at least the middle of the century, she said. But if emissions are allowed to stay the same or increase, average temperatures are predicted to rise by 10 degrees by late in the century.
That steady warming will bring new problems for Midwest farmers. "There will be an increase in (crop) diseases and pest infestations and an increase in new pests and diseases we haven't seen before," Roop said.
"The warmer it gets, the more costly it's going to be."
While adapting to climate change is needed, Roop said mitigating future damage now is key.
She said efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions must be done thoughtfully and must be monitored.
"There are real, tangible benefits from doing things now. There are myriad solutions and big costs. It's not going to be easy, but we have choices."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.