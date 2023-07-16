MANKATO — When Minnesota State University added rentable electric scooters to the campus area in 2021, city leaders decided to explore expanding their use to downtown and other parts of the city.
Two years later, the brakes have been put on the idea.
“It’s just something that at this time we’re not interested in doing,” City Manager Susan Arntz said.
Mankato’s first ordinance governing “dockless electric scooters,” which will take effect at the end of the month, restricts the machines to campus and to adjacent neighborhoods with a significant student population.
Bird, a national scooter rental company based in Santa Monica, California, brought its service to MSU in fall of 2021. The rechargeable electric scooters proved immediately popular. In the first month, nearly 1,000 individual riders took more than 2,500 rides and traveled over 2,300 miles, according to statistics released by the university.
Company representatives expressed interest in providing the service across much of Mankato, and a second company also contacted the city about potentially starting an alternative service.
Although Mankato City Council members offered a generally favorable reaction to the idea, the council instructed staff to first draft a scooter ordinance, seek opinions from downtown property owners and others in the community and collect data on how things went with the MSU program.
“Sometimes ‘Leading the Way’ means kind of watching and evaluating,” Arntz said, referencing the city government’s motto.
She noted that some cities that initially allowed scooter rentals have pulled back.
The scooter rental companies haven’t been actively pursuing expanding rentals in Mankato, and city staff decided that city’s downtown wouldn’t necessarily be an appropriate place for scooters, said Arntz, mentioning the way downtown sidewalks are used and the variety of activities and events in the city center.
At the same time, the scooters have not generated significant problems around the MSU campus.
“There have been small issues,” she said. “But in the grand scheme of things, it’s a small handful of issues each year.”
Typically, the problems involve scooters being left in inappropriate places. Bird employees known as “scooter wranglers” have been doing an adequate job of gathering the errant machines and returning them to appropriate spots.
Bird’s authorized area of operations is being reduced slightly in size with the new ordinance, mainly dropping the single-family residential neighborhood south of campus where few students live.
The new ordinance applies to dockless electric scooters, which is the system Bird uses where the machines don’t have to be parked in a rack, commonly called a dock, when riders have completed their ride. Instead, riders are required to leave the scooters, which have GPS tracking devices, in a specified geographic location known as a “nest” that is displayed through the phone app that Bird renters download.
The company’s wranglers gather up the machines daily, recharge them, do any needed maintenance and scatter them in nests for future renters to use.
Mankato’s six-page ordinance allows the machines to be impounded if they are left in unauthorized places, and the rental company’s license can be revoked if they fail to abide by numerous restrictions.
Among other things, the machines — which can be shut down via the GPS monitoring system — must not exceed certain speeds in certain places, must be electronically disabled when they travel outside the allowed operating zone, must meet safety and maintenance standards, and must not be operated on most city sidewalks.
The ordinance also requires scooter rental companies to obtain an annual permit, pay a permit fee and meet liability insurance thresholds.
