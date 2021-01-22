Hundreds of rentable motorized scooters could be coming to the streets of Mankato under a pair of proposals being considered by the city and by Minnesota State University.
Often called e-scooters, the machines are becoming a fixture in larger cities. Despite tiny wheels and electric motors, the scooters can travel up to 15 mph and can typically be rented by anyone with a smartphone and a valid driver’s license.
The scooters are stationed in designated “corrals” while awaiting a rider who pays a per-minute rate and can leave the machine at another designated corral elsewhere in the city.
Their popularity was demonstrated by a 2019 pilot project in Minneapolis involving as many as 2,500 scooters supplied by three different rental companies. From May to November of that year, 150,000 people tried the scooters, taking more than a million trips.
But other cities — including Edina last year — have banned scooter rentals after complaints from pedestrians, from residents who see the parked machines as unattractive clutter, and from people with disabilities who found themselves attempting to get around improperly parked scooters on sidewalks.
Edina City Manager Scott Neal said a year ago that older residents found the scooters to be more than a nuisance, particularly in city parks.
“They were senior citizens, and they were afraid,” Neal told The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. “I mean they were really concerned with getting injured by somebody running into them.”
Mankato last week formed a committee to weigh the concerns and the benefits of scooter rentals and look at potential restrictions on when and where they might be allowed.
“We’re always trying to stay ahead of things and try to anticipate what is coming,” said Matt DuRose, deputy director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
The issue took on more urgency several weeks ago when Bird — a 4-year-old California-based scooter-sharing company — sent a letter informing the city of its plans to bring the service to most of Mankato.
“We are excited by the opportunity to partner with the city of Mankato to develop an electric scooter program to help achieve the city’s strategic environmental and transportation goals,” Michael Covato wrote.
Bird would start with 50 scooters, a number that could grow based on customer demand, and proposes allowing them to operate in most of Mankato south of Highway 14, north of Stadium Road, east of Stoltzman Road and west of Highway 22.
In an unrelated move, MSU is considering starting a program involving 50 to 250 scooters on campus and in nearby neighborhoods as soon as April. Two companies — White Fox Scooter and Lynx City — responded to MSU’s request for proposals, said Dan Benson, MSU’s director of media relations. (See accompanying story.)
For police, the potential for injuries is an obvious concern, Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal said. Prohibited on sidewalks, the motorized scooters would share the road with much larger vehicles, although the scooters are allowed to operate in dedicated bike lanes on streets that have them.
“A huge concern for us of course is safety,” Vokal said, mentioning that it would be critical for scooter riders to consistently follow the rules of the road and for drivers to be aware of the presence of scooters.
Asked about the prospect of the scooters being used at bar-closing time in downtown Mankato, Vokal said her department would likely favor tight restrictions on the time and locations where the scooter rentals are permitted.
“I think that would be something we would seriously like to look into,” she said.
But Vokal and DuRose emphasized that Bird’s proposal will be examined from a perspective that goes beyond public safety.
The just-created committee, made up of representatives of departments across city government, will consider how the scooter rental service might add to Mankato’s vitality, complement the transit system, reduce noise and pollution, and provide a transportation option for people without a car.
One advantage of being a smaller city is new ideas have already been tested in bigger metropolitan areas, allowing places such as Mankato to learn from the mistakes and experiences elsewhere, DuRose said: “Oftentimes, we’re not the first ones to do it.”
It appears Bird has learned some lessons as well. As recently as 2018, the fledgling Santa Monica-based company was dropping their scooters on public sidewalks in urban areas without city permits or permission. While scooters are permitted on streets under Minnesota law (regulated similarly to bicycles), companies can’t place items for sale or rent on public sidewalks without a municipal permit.
“In city after city, the company has operated under the general outlook that it’s better to seek forgiveness than permission,” the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported in July 2018.
Three years later, Bird’s letter to the city of Mankato — consistently respectful and polite, with an emphasis on partnership, cooperation and “a shared vision of the future” — demonstrated a different approach.
“At Bird, we are focused on working collaboratively with your city to create that future and build a more vibrant and livable Mankato,” wrote Covato, who didn’t respond to email and telephone messages from The Free Press.
Covato also forwarded Bird’s procedures for addressing the various complaints that have arisen in other cities in the past. In many instances, the solutions are based on GPS tracking of each scooter. The ability to constantly monitor the location of every scooter allows the company to ensure that they’re being operated only in permitted sections of town; they’ve been parked in designated “nests” when not being ridden; they can be collected for maintenance and recharging by company employees; and they can be powered down and brought to a stop if riders steer them into prohibited areas.
New riders are required to download the Bird app on their phone and sign up for the service, a process that requires their name, email address, a scan of their driver’s license, and agreement to the terms of service. An electronic payment method must be provided.
Charges vary by city but typically are $1 to start and roughly 40 cents per minute. First-time customers must watch a safety video and are reminded to wear a helmet.
DuRose said the city committee will look closely at rules and procedures aimed at making sure city sidewalks aren’t cluttered with scooters, both because of appearance and because of the needs of pedestrians, particularly those with disabilities.
“For us, some of the big things are, where do they end up at the end of the day or the beginning of the day?” he said.
Public education would also be important, both for scooter riders and drivers. Helmet-wearing is a critical safety issue but also appears to be a rarity in other cities. In a 2019 survey of scooter renters in Minneapolis, only a fraction of the 1,369 riders answering the question said they always (3%) or sometimes (13%) wore a helmet.
And drivers will need to be advised to be on the lookout for a new two-wheeled vehicle on Mankato streets, one that’s even less readily visible than motorcycles. “Start seeing scooters” might have to join the previous road-safety campaign of “Start seeing motorcycles.”
“Add ‘em to the bumper sticker,” DuRose said.
Bird hasn’t told the city when it hopes to kick off the service in Mankato, but the company’s operations in northern cities generally begin as soon as wintry weather is no longer likely.
