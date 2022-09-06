MANKATO — Scooter’s Coffee and APX Construction Group will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a new store on Madison Avenue.
The event starts at 10:15 a.m. at 1060 Madison Ave., the site of the former Long John Silver's. The public is invited to the groundbreaking.
APX Construction Group Vice President Jamie Jacobs said drive-thru coffee shops have become more popular. "What we've learned in the past two years is that people love the convenience of a drive-thru," he stated in a press release.
Scooter's opened its first location in Mankato this year along Highway 22 and Hoffman Road.
Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee has been opening new locations across the country.
The company, which features drive-thru-only stores, has more than 300 locations in 21 states and is aiming for 1,000 shops by 2024. The company is targeting markets stretching from the Ohio Valley down to Florida and as far West as Utah, Nevada and Arizona.
Plans for the new store show a nearly 700-square-foot building located centrally on the Madison Avenue lot with a drive-thru lane around the new building.
There will be access points from Pfau Street and a right-in, right-out access from Madison Avenue.
Scooter’s sells coffees, smoothies and teas as well as a selection of wraps, breakfast sandwiches, bagels and muffins.
