MANKATO — Scooter’s Coffee customers may participate in the company's fundraiser for an organization that helps wounded veterans and their families heal, recover and connect with needed services and resources.
Customers making purchases through Aug. 11 may add on donations for Wounded Warriors Family Support.
Mankato locations for Scooter's Coffee are 1060 Madison Ave. and 922 Coneflower Lane.
Donations will be used to support WWFS programs, such as its caregiver respite program.
