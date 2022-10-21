Scott Kudelka’s office for over 35 years has been the great outdoors. For the past 11 years, that office has included Minneopa State Park.
But Kudelka’s outreach stretched well beyond this popular Mankato recreational area. He also spent time at Flandrau State Park in New Ulm and Fort Ridgely.
“I have a huge area that I’ve covered,” he says. “I was the first person to hold this posting.”
But by year’s end, his days as Minneopa area naturalist will end. Kudelka is retiring from a job he loves. He’s been a popular guest throughout the Minnesota Department of Resources’ 32-county Southern Region. While the landscape stretches some 300 miles from Big Stone County to Mower County, Kudelka has focused closer to home, from Redwood Falls to Waseca.
And pretty much everywhere in between.
“For me, I like that I’m not just at one spot,” Kudelka said. “You’re not just devoted to one park.”
From Minneopa’s scenic beauty and falls to the rich history of Fort Ridgely, the region provides plenty to his role as area naturalist.
Kudelka’s outdoors world began in 1986 at Little Missouri State Park in western North Dakota. For 15 years, he loved the region, near the river’s confluence with Lake Sakakawea and through the Badlands.
“I always thought I’d stay in North Dakota,” he said.
Kudelka served those years as a statewide interpretive ranger, living at first in a 15-foot trailer. He had to drive to a neighboring ranch to find a bathroom. And loved every bit of the job.
In some ways, he never really left. His 300-acre family farm remains, 150 acres devoted to organic alfalfa. Kudelka has also authored 11 books, including his 10-book North Dakota State Park series.
Retirement plans — while few are currently in the works — include more writing, he said. Kudelka currently resides in Skyline, the tiny village on Mankato’s southwest side. Kudelka prefers the 25-minute bicycle journey to Minneopa State Park rather than the 15-minute car ride. He’ll likely move to St. Paul, where his partner resides in the new Ford Parkway development.
“It’s like you’ve got the best of both worlds,” Kudelka says, with both urban amenities and nearby recreational opportunities.
Kudelka was featured speaker at the Friends of Minneopa State Park annual meeting Oct. 20 in North Mankato. He’s been a frequent speaker at events big and small. And despite the size of the crowd or venue, Kudelka is at his best.
“He’s been a rock star in the south region for the DNR,” says Dan Ruiter, information officer for the South Region, based in New Ulm.
One of Kudelka’s recent presentations was for a small group at the St. Peter Community Center, sponsored by the city’s Recreation & Leisure Services staff. Gabriela Roemhildt, a program recreation supervisor, said Kudelka was a favorite through the years.
“We appreciated Scott’s gentle and genuine way of engaging with all age groups. We will miss Scott and count ourselves lucky for the experiences he shared with us.”
Environmental connections
Between his North Dakota start and pending Minneopa retirement, there was a 12-year stint with the Water Resource Center at Minnesota State University. It kept Kudelka in touch with other environmentalists and water quality experts.
“Everybody knows everybody,” Kudelka said of this network of outdoors specialists. “That’s been one of the best parts of this job, the connections…It’s kind of in your blood.”
Scott Sparlin of New Ulm is one of those. Kudelka praises his work on the Coalition for a Clean Minnesota River, the Minnesota Watershed District and for organizing the ongoing Minnesota River Congress. While efforts to clean the Minnesota River have been challenging, Kudelka says it remains his favorite waterway for kayaking.
“It gets such a bad reputation,” Kudelka said, adding he loves the solitude while kayaking on it. “You’re never going to see anybody.
“There’s always going to be something different each time you kayak. It’s just because rivers change.”
In the late Darby Nelson’s book, “For Love of a River: The Minnesota,” the author reached out to Kudelka to get a deeper sense of the key points along the waterway, which winds through the DNR’s South Region. Kudelka was among those who received thanks in the book’s “acknowledgements.”
“(Editor) John Hickmann organized discussions over lunch in St. Peter and Montevideo with people knowledgeable and passionate about the river, deepening our understanding of issues in the basin,” it reads.
An outdoors ‘Legacy’
The job as Minneopa area naturalist became open for Kudelka due to the 2008 passage of the “Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment” to the Minnesota Constitution.
It was passed by Minnesota voters “to protect, enhance, and restore wetlands, prairies, forests, and fish, game, and wildlife habitat; to preserve arts and cultural heritage; to support parks and trails; and to protect, enhance, and restore lakes, rivers, streams, and groundwater.”
Looking ahead, Kudelka says it’s critical that state voters do the same in 2034, when the Legacy Amendment again goes on the ballot.
“We have to convince the people of Minnesota again that this is worth it,” Kudelka said. “We have changed the landscape. We have changed the climate, and it’s drastically changed the environment.”
Kudelka recalls a 7-inch rainfall in just five hours in the Mankato area and also notes winters are not nearly as extreme.
“You can’t say we aren’t affected by it. And we’ve got to pay for it.”
Despite those long-range environmental interests and concerns, Kudelka most loves connecting with the citizenry through programming.
“I’m an introvert. I prefer to be sitting at the farm,” he said. “But I get a high from doing a program. And the thing that I’ll miss most is the people.
“When I came here (to Minneopa), I came to love this job. This job has given me more than the aspects I’ve given to it.”
