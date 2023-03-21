MANKATO — A recent drive sponsored by Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America collected the equivalent of more than 50,000 pounds of food donations.
The amount is up from last year's total of 47,586, said Raymond Brauer, Scout executive/CEO for Twin Valley Council.
The donations will be distributed between 20 food shelves throughout south-central Minnesota. Area recipients include emergency pantries in Mankato, Cleveland, Gaylord, Janesville, Lake Crystal, Mapleton, New Ulm, St. Peter, Truman, Waseca, Wells-Bricelyn and Winthrop-Lafayette.
Scouting for Food's 2023 total of 51,373 pounds includes a calculation for the $2,580 collected during the campaign. Twin Valley's determination that $1 equals about 12 pounds of food is based on a calculation on Feeding America's website.
