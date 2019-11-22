MANKATO — The local Boy Scouts of America council is setting aside funding to offset the national organization’s proposed membership fee increases.
The $27 increase raises the fee to $60 for a full year of programming. The national organization made the call as it deals with abuse lawsuits.
The Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America recently voted to use $7,500 in funding to cover fees for families who couldn’t afford the increase.
Ray Brauer, Twin Valley Council’s Scout executive, said Boy Scouts remains a reasonably priced program even with the increase.
"It’s still a great deal,” he said. “You still get great programming and a great bargain.”
He noted Scouts' memberships cover a full year of programming, while many other youth activities are seasonal. Sign-ups for 2020 memberships end in mid-December, so the council will know how far the set aside funding will go then.
Twin Valley Council oversees about 2,000 Scouts and 750 adult leaders in 15 counties in south-central Minnesota. Scout fundraisers already help reduce costs for camps and other learning opportunities.
The annual popcorn sale, for instance, brought in $139,231 in funding for program next year. Brauer said the money goes toward reducing Scout expenses for programs like the Cuyuna Scout Camp.
“We charge $270 to go to camp at Cuyuna, and if we charged what it cost to operate, it would be $500,” he said.
Dawn Selly, a mother of two Scouts who was involved in this year's popcorn fundraising, said one of her sons even raised money so he could go to an adventure camp in New Mexico. She said it taught him salesmanship and the importance of working hard toward a goal.
"It’s nice for even a younger Scout to start building those skills to pay their way and see how it works to fundraise money to pay for things,” she said.
As a parent, she said Scouts will be well worth the $60 annual fee.
“If you break it down with the increase, it’s (about) $5 dollars per month, and not many activities or extracurricular activities are that cheap,” she said.
