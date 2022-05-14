NORSELAND — Norseland Scout Camp and Troop 24 of Mankato hosted 255 Scouts, boys and girls, for a Saturday “Festival of Nations.”
The weekend camp theme, “Escape to Unknown Lands,” encouraged troops from southern Minnesota, as well as two all-girls troops from Lakeville, to choose and research one of 18 countries and present respective information, food and traditions to fellow scouts.
Each campsite at the rural St. Peter campground was adorned with a nation’s flag. Along the paths to each campsite were five giant, painted “postcards” of U.S. locations where scouts were encouraged to take “tourist” pictures.
Scout Joey Biederman, 13, of Troop 24 was among family members who spent parts of two weekends painting the huge postcards. His brother, Thomas, 11, and father Paul Biederman, who is assistant scoutmaster, joined in.
“Our family was tasked with painting the postcards for the camp,” Joey said of the five large signs, “But we got ‘em done. It was a lot of fun.”
Besides the theme assignments for each troop, Joey said he was looking forward to “the big Western supper” Saturday scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the historic Norseland camp lodge.
“We’re going to get all dressed up in Western gear,” he added.
Adult leader Marie Wood of Troop 24 said the camp-wide meal would feature smoked pork as an “Old West BBQ” with a “Remember the Alamo” postcard theme. A special treat, she noted, would be Dutch apple and peach cobbler treats prepared by scout leaders.
Paul Biederman said Troop 24’s weekend numbers included 15 Scouts and 11 adults. He praised the volunteers who have contributed mightily to the clean-up efforts at the 75-year-old campground just off Hwy. 22 on the outskirts of the Norseland community.
“The caretaker (Joe Wallschlaeger) has really done a great job in cleaning up the site,” Biederman said.
Event chair Heidi Nelson, another Troop 24 adult leader, said area scouts began planning for this weekend’s Jamboree at last fall’s Scout Expo in New Ulm. The 18 countries were then selected, and Nelson said scouts had to research each selection and come up with a presentation, featuring songs, native dance or games and present a food item.
“We just wanted them to get to learn about them,” Nelson said, praising an enthusiasm which leaders said made for the largest participation of scouts at Norseland in decades. “And our boys had a large part in designing this weekend.”
Not just for the boys
Lakeville Scoutmaster Melissa Schreiner of Council 7269 said her all-girls unit enjoys the outdoors emphasis of scouting. While the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts continue to still function as separate organizations, girls were officially allowed to join Boy Scouts of America in May 2018.
“They wanted to go out and camp,” Schreiner said of her troop. “They wanted to be able to do the things that boys have been doing for over 100 years. They now can work to be Eagle Scouts.”
And her troop has also been active in winter scouting, including ice climbing in Sandstone, as well as extensive trips to Yellowstone National Park and the Upper Peninsula region of Michigan, according to Schreiner.
“I feel like they have more opportunities to grow and do things that our culture has questioned their ability to do in the past,” Schreiner said.
Harper Jensen spoke for her six other troop members who attended the weekend Jamboree: “We didn’t do much in Girl Scouts. We like Boy Scouts better.”
While Jensen’s fellow scouts chose Ireland and presented to camp attendees, Asher Wagenbach of Troop 89 in Janesville proudly presented the Mexican flag. His campsite was an early stop as others stretched through the Norseland campgrounds.
Caretaker Joe Wallschlaeger credited the all-volunteer Friends of Norseland for saving and cleaning up the camp, which originated in 1948. A $70,000 capital campaign spearheaded the upgrades to bathrooms and the lodge kitchen, an effort led by Greg Ous, who serves as chairman of the Friends.
“We’ve got it more user-friendly,” Wallschlaeger said.
Adult leader Doug Boomgarden of Janesville also praised the work of local volunteers to preserve this “hidden gem.” And while the campsites have been thinned out and cleaned up and other changes have spruced up the Norseland Camp, there remain deeply rooted memories of when he attended as a young scout.
“That (stone) fireplace in the lodge is still the same. Those are great memories.”
