MANKATO — The organization that oversees the region's Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts groups has revamped its annual drive for food shelves this year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scouting for Food — the largest single service project for members of Twin Valley Council, BSA — is seeking online monetary contributions in lieu of non-perishable food items.
Usually in March, area Scouts go door-to-door asking for canned goods for community pantries that assist food-insecure families and individuals.
Local food banks will receive 100% of the proceeds gathered from the online Scouting for Food Program.
Scouting for Food donors are able to choose which of 31 participating food banks they want to support.
Donations can be made through March 31 by going to: www.twinvalleybsa.org/food
Twin Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America serves 15 counties in southern Minnesota. The council's office is located in Mankato.
