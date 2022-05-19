MANKATO — The 2022 CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour's 31 selections will be installed early Saturday at outdoor sites in downtown Mankato and North Mankato.
CityArt organizers plan public activities to celebrate installation day.
• CityArt is the host of an open house 9-11 a.m. at the newly renovated Masonic Hall, 309 S. Second St.
• Volunteers will lead tours of the new sculptures at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is no fee for the tours.
• Blue Earth County Library and North Mankato Taylor Library will set up tables at various locations for youths to use while creating designs for a bookmark contest. Materials will be provided for contest participants.
Prizes will be awarded in various age group categories and top designs will be printed and distributed by the libraries.
• Instructions for a scavenger hunt, brochures with maps, and information about how to access audio information about the 2022 tour will be available starting Saturday.
The sculptures represent a wide variety of styles, scales and mediums. Created by sculptors from throughout the country, the artworks have a total value of about $400,000.
The recently established Marian Anderson Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation is the presenting sponsor of this year’s sculpture walk.
Since the CityArt program’s founding in 2011, $4.5 million in sculptures have been shown on Mankato-North Mankato streets, 18 sculptures have been sold to private individuals or businesses and 28 sculptures have been added to Greater Mankato’s permanent public art collection.
