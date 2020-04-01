MANKATO — There are still plans to have a 2020 Walking Sculpture Tour in downtown Mankato and North Mankato, but when it will be and how many artists will be involved is up in the air.
Each year, sculptures from about 30 artists are installed in early to mid-May in both cities' downtown districts.
Noelle Lawton, executive director of Twin Rivers Council for the Arts, said they are monitoring how things go but expects the tour could be delayed.
"The question is when and how many sculptures we'll have."
