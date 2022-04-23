The Free Press
MANKATO — The 10th annual CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour that concludes today has proven to be extremely popular, according to an online survey.
Results for this year’s People’s Choice Award voting platform showed 92% of respondents rated the tour as “excellent” and 7% rated the tour as “good,” according to a news release from Visit Mankato.
Respondents included local residents and visitors from 40 states and eight countries. Of the survey participants, 68 percent had traveled to Greater Mankato from more than 75 miles away.
“After 10 years of exhibitions, it is extremely gratifying to see the continual growth and popularity of the Walking Sculpture Tour,” said CityArt co-founder and chairperson Tami Paulsen in statement. “Each year our program earns more accolades and notoriety for excellence, attracting a greater number of highly talented sculptors from throughout the country.”
After crews remove works in the 2021-22 tour today, volunteers will start to prepare the sculpture bases for installation of a new outdoor sculpture exhibition.
The 2022-23 tour will include 31 new sculptures that will be installed in the city centers of Mankato and North Mankato on May 21.
Since the sculpture walk’s inception in 2011, the release said, the average investment in the city center increased by 414%, further illustrating the impact the arts has on economic development.
