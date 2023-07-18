MANKATO — Seal-coat projects begin Monday on several highways in south-central Minnesota and should conclude in September.
The preventive maintenance takes one to two days.
Impacted area highway sections include: Highway 99 between Highway 13 east of Le Center to Highway 21; Highway 83 between Highway 22 south of Mankato to 615th Avenue, south of St. Clair; Highway 30 between Highway 22 south of Mapleton to New Richland; Highway 22 through Mapleton; Highway 169 near Blue Earth; Highway 14 from a point east of Third Avenue to a point west of Highway 22 in Mankato (overnight work in early August).
