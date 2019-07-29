NORTH MANKATO — Crews are seal coating several North Mankato streets this week.

Lee Boulevard hill will be closed to traffic while the maintenance project is performed on a section of Lee between Lor Ray Drive and Lookout Drive.

No-parking signs will be posted while the following streets are seal coated:

Cross Street between the South Avenue dead end to Range Street; Belgrade Avenue between Lee Boulevard and Range Street; Bennett Street; and Range Street between the South Avenue dead end and Webster Avenue.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags