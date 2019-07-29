NORTH MANKATO — Crews are seal coating several North Mankato streets this week.
Lee Boulevard hill will be closed to traffic while the maintenance project is performed on a section of Lee between Lor Ray Drive and Lookout Drive.
No-parking signs will be posted while the following streets are seal coated:
Cross Street between the South Avenue dead end to Range Street; Belgrade Avenue between Lee Boulevard and Range Street; Bennett Street; and Range Street between the South Avenue dead end and Webster Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.