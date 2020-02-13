WASECA — The leader of Waseca Public Schools is retiring after seven years at the helm.
The district announced Tuesday Supt. Tom Lee is leaving and the South Central Service Cooperative will lead the search for his successor.
Community members are invited to share input about the state of the district and what qualities they’d like to see in its next leader. Go to https://tinyurl.com/wasecasuperintendent to complete an online survey.
A community meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the School Board Room on the second floor of the Central Building.
Candidate interviews will begin the week of March 16. Finalists will be interviewed the week of March 23 and there will be opportunities for the public to engage with the finalists.
School Board members hope to approve a contact with the next superintendent April 2.
