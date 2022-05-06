EAGLE LAKE — A search that began early this week in Eagle Lake and in the heavy marsh area around it continued Friday as law enforcement looked for Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, of Mankato, who was last seen April 25.
She was last seen on Hilltop Lane that evening. But a search of her financial records led authorities to the Casey's in Eagle Lake.
Mankato Police Cmdr. Chris Baukol said her financial records showed she took trips in Uber or Lyft cars and visited two other area lakes before ending up at Casey's. After talking to the drivers, police learned she first went to the Lions Lake area east of the Minnesota State University campus. She then had a driver take her to Spring Lake Park in North Mankato. She then got another ride to the Casey's.
Baukol said Casey's security tape showed her walking around in the parking lot but not coming into the store. She could then be seen walking toward Highway 14. He said they could not determine in the dark if she crossed to the other side of 14 where the lake is located, but she could be seen walking up to the highway.
He said her cell phone records showed she made no other calls than to Uber/Lyft. He said several calls from family came to her phone but she did not answer them.
The last ping off a cell phone tower was approximately 9 p.m. and came from a tower in Madison Lake. But Boukol said that doesn't mean she was in Madison Lake, only that her phone connected to that tower.
He said there were no other financial transactions other than for the rides.
"We still don't have anything to indicate any foul play," Baukol said.
"The longer there is no financial activity or phone activity, the more concerned you get."
They have not located any other video surveillance of her and searchers have so far not turned up anything.
Blue Earth County deputies searched more in the lake Thursday and on Friday launched another ground search.
Chuol is a black female, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
In the security footage she was wearing a pink/purple hat, which is an addition to the clothing her family last saw her in: blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots.
She was also carrying an over-the-shoulder bag that appeared white or tan.
