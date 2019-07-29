RAPIDAN — Authorities expanded the search area Monday for the Madelia boy who was swept away in the Blue Earth River at Rapidan Dam Campground over the weekend.
Search crews resumed the search for Denis Funez, 11, at 8 a.m. Monday after winding down at nightfall Sunday. The boy went missing Saturday evening, with witnesses telling investigators they saw him go under from the current.
Sunday's search centered on the sandbar near where the boy was last seen to a visible bend downstream. The search efforts have now moved down closer toward the bend.
The nearby Rapidan Dam Store is collecting donations to support the boy's family.
