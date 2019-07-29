RAPIDAN —The body of a Madelia boy who was swept away in the Blue Earth River at Rapidan Dam Park was recovered early Monday afternoon.
Denilson Fidel Funes De Leon's body was located at 12:18 p.m. Monday, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.
The 11-year-old boy went missing Saturday evening, with witnesses telling investigators they saw him pulled under by the current. His body was found about one mile down river from where he was last seen. Authorities in a boat spotted the body to bring an end to the exhaustive search.
"We're just glad to be able to finally bring a resolution for the family," Blue Earth County Sheriff Capt. Paul Barta said.
Officers and divers from several agencies assisted with the search Monday morning, including the Rice County Sheriff's Department dive team and a 360-degree sonar camera designed for such searches.
Family members and friends were gathered under a tent on a sandbar nearby watching as divers searched for the boy. The family again declined to talk to the media Monday.
The nearby Rapidan Dam Store is collecting donations to support the boy's family.
Owner Jim Hruska said he spoke with the family as he provided them with meals while they waited. The boy was a member of a large family that took a day trip to the park, he said.
The longtime cafe owner said he knows of two prior drownings in the river near the busy county park and campground. The most recent was in 2012.
The river is unusually high this summer and has steep drop-offs, Hruska said.
The Sheriff's Office isn't telling swimmers or boaters stay out of the river. Barta recommends they "take precautions" such as wearing life jackets, especially if they are not familiar with the river.
