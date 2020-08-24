MANKATO — More than 40 people want to replace Pat Hentges as Mankato’s city manager, and that number will be reduced to about five finalists who will be invited to tour the town and be interviewed by the entire City Council next month.
Mayor Najwa Massad said civic leaders will have a chance to interact with the candidates on Sept. 20, but the council will do the interviews and pick who will be offered the city’s top administrative position.
“It is up to the City Council and the council alone will select,” she said. “... It’s the seven of us who will decide our new city manager.”
Applicants have been sought since mid-July. The process closed on Aug. 20 with 44 submitting their resumes for the post, which Hentges is planning to vacate with his retirement by the end of this year.
An executive search firm — the Georgia-based Mercer Group — made a special effort to reach out to potential female, Black and Hispanic candidates, Massad said. Mercer is now vetting the applicants and will provide roughly 10 to a search committee made up of Massad, Council President Mike Laven and Council member Karen Foreman by early September, according to the mayor.
That committee will then conduct initial interviews with the semi-finalists before narrowing the list to about five finalists to be invited to visit the community on Sept. 20 and sit for formal interviews with the full council on Sept. 21.
