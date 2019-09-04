BELLE PLAINE — Searchers returned Tuesday morning to the Minnesota River in Scott County on a mission to recover the body of a 62-year-old man who fell from a boat over the weekend.
Personnel from around the area are trying to find Bruce Copenhaver of Watertown, whose small boat was located by witnesses unoccupied and with the engine running late Saturday morning near the Highway 25 Bridge, said Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Swedin.
Swedin said Copenhaver was alone while fishing on the river, something he was known to do. A life jacket was in the boat, the captain said.
The surface search was concentrated from the highway bridge north of town and points south along the river, Swedin said.
The captain said that the strong current and debris in the river had kept divers from participating in the search.
