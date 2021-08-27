Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.