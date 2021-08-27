The Free Press
The summer 2021 season is winding down at Mankato and North Mankato’s public outdoor swimming facilities.
• Tourtellotte Pool, 310 E. Mabel St., will close for the season Sunday. If the weather cooperates, swimmers may use the facility’s Olympic-size pool with separate diving well and a heated wading pool noon to 5 p.m. today and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tourtellotte Pool is operated and maintained through a partnership between the city of Mankato and the Mankato YMCA.
• North Mankato’s swim facility at Spring Lake Park is operating at reduced capacity to make up for its reduced number of lifeguards. Many are students whose classes have resumed.
The outdoor facility is slated to be open for Toddler Time 10 a.m. to noon today and Saturday. The facility will offer open swim sessions noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The facility will be closed Monday through Sept. 3, then reopen for the Labor Day weekend. The holiday hours are noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 4, 5 and 6.
