MANKATO — The Mankato Mankato Salvation Army is keeping its seasonal day shelter open through the summer.
The daytime shelter, which just opened this year, was originally intended to be open during the winter season.
The Salvation Army partnered with the city of Mankato to continue daytime shelter and other services to individuals and families that are experiencing homelessness.
The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m, beginning April 1 through Oct. 31. There will be no services on weekends or holidays.
Laundry and showers will be available to registered homeless shelter guests only.
The regular Seasonal Day Shelter Program will resume Nov. 1 and run through March 31, 2022, operating seven days a week.
The day-use shelter was coordinated with Connections Shelter, which is a nighttime shelter, so that those who are homeless have somewhere to go during daytime hours.
Due to COVID, the Salvation Army is unable to accept donated goods of any kind for shelter guests, but monetary donations are being accepted for the shelter.
