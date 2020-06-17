MANKATO — The developer of the 60-unit affordable housing complex near Rosa Parks Elementary School is trying again to add a second nearly-as-large apartment building.
Rochester-based Joseph Development informed the city of Mankato earlier this month that it was making a second attempt at constructing a companion for the Rosa Place apartment building that opened last year.
“We are in the process of developing a 51-unit affordable housing project at the corner of Timberwolf Drive and Heron Drive in Mankato,” Joseph Weis, chief manager of Joseph Development, wrote in a letter to Community Development Director Paul Vogel. “Rosa Place II will include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units, restricted to households earning less than 60% of the area median income.”
Rents would be as low as $668 for one-bedroom apartments, $799 for two bedrooms and $1,111 for three bedrooms.
Weis asked for a resolution of support from the City Council but requested no other financial assistance.
The $12.3 million development includes $490,000 for the land purchase, $9.8 million for construction, $561,000 for financing costs and $158,000 for a reserve fund for future maintenance. As for revenue, the financing plan relies on a competitive tax-credit program for more than $9.6 million in equity.
The federal tax-credit program provides tax breaks for investors in affordable housing projects. The program, administered in Minnesota by the Minnesota Housing Finance Authority, is highly competitive with many more proposed projects each year than available tax credits. Joseph Development came up short in the competition a year ago for Rosa Parks II but is hoping for a different result when the Housing Finance Authority announces winners in the current round in January.
Winners in the competition are required to rent to lower-income tenants for a minimum of 15 years and many have traditionally continued to serve that population even in ensuing years.
A second even larger proposal in Mankato is also competing for the affordable housing tax credits this year. “The Neighborhood,” a $36 million development by Kansas-based Cohen-Esrey Development, would include as many as 117 apartments and townhomes — the vast majority for people earning 60% or less of the area median average income. In 2019, 60% of the median income in Blue Earth County would have been $16,500 for an individual, rising to $18,900 for a two-person household and $23,550 for a family of four.
The Cohen-Esrey project is proposed for a city-owned lot north of Cub Foods West. Rosa Place II would be built just to the southwest of the existing Rosa Place apartments with access from Heron Drive.
