MANKATO — A Mankato resident and former union leader is running for the District 19B seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Luke Frederick recently announced he will seek the DFL endorsement to replace retiring Rep. John Considine.
Frederick works at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter. He served in elected offices with the AFSCME Local 404 union for over five years, during which he said he “focused on standing up for worker rights and workplace safety."
Former Mankato city councilman Jason Mattick is also vying for the DFL endorsement for District 19B, which includes Eagle Lake, Skyline and parts of Mankato and Mankato Township.
