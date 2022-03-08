In 2013, cousins Sammi Olinger and Shawna Sampson were lying side by side at Mayo Clinic hospital in Rochester.
They were waiting to go into an operating room, where a surgeon was set to transplant one of Sampson’s kidneys to Olinger. Olinger, of North Mankato, wanted to make sure Sampson was 100% sure about her decision to donate.
Sampson never wavered.
Now, nearly a decade later, Sampson is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with fellow kidney this week, while Olinger continues to enjoy a second chance at life.
“You think about her every day, and you think about the sacrifice she made and how grateful you are to have what you have,” Olinger said. “I really believe that I won the lottery, not monetarily, but the life lottery. There are a lot of others who aren’t as lucky as I am.”
About 106,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for organ transplants, according to federal data. Kidneys are by far the most needed organs, accounting for 83% of the waitlist.
Sampson and 21 other living kidney donors started their “one kidney climb” of Africa’s highest peak this month. The goal is to reach the top on Thursday, coinciding with World Kidney Day.
The Spokane, Washington, woman is a board member on the Kidney Donor Athletes nonprofit. Along with raising awareness about the need for living kidney donors, the climb is also about showing how donors can still live healthy and active lives with one kidney.
“There’s a huge myth that if you donate a kidney it’s going to negatively impact your health or your ability to live a really active lifestyle,” Sampson said. “Part of why we’re here is to dispel that myth.”
Raised in Montana, Sampson mainly saw Olinger during holidays and other family gatherings growing up.
Sampson first became aware of kidney donations at age 12 when her uncle needed one. So when Olinger posted on Facebook in 2013 about needing a kidney, her cousin didn’t hesitate to help.
“Somebody that I loved had a need, and it was something that I could potentially do to help,” Sampson said.
One of Olinger’s uncles also offered to help, but tests ruled him out as a match. Sampson had a gut feeling the tests would confirm her as a match, and they did just that.
As she knew going in, donating a kidney didn’t negatively impact her life. Receiving the kidney, on the other hand, absolutely impacted her cousin’s life for the good.
Kidney problems date back to Olinger’s childhood. Until about age 38, the issues weren’t too difficult to manage.
The more her kidney function dwindled, though, the worse she felt.
Olinger would go to her job at a hospital storeroom in Le Sueur feeling horrible. She described doing as much work as possible, then sitting at a desk and crying.
“At that time life was hard because my kidneys weren’t filtering anything, so I had all these poisons in my body at all times,” Olinger said. “It felt like I had the worst case of the flu for months.”
Olinger’s dog, Reba, was an energetic puppy at the time. Reba would go to doggy day care during the day to get exercise because Olinger felt too run down to keep up with her.
One day, Olinger reached what felt like a breaking point. During a call with her doctor, she asked to go on dialysis. Going on dialysis can make it harder for the body to recover once it has a new kidney.
Olinger had recently gone through a battery of tests at Mayo Clinic, which confirmed her candidacy for a transplant. The doctor was hopeful Sampson would be a match and suggested Olinger stay the course.
As hard as it was, Olinger held on until the transplant on June 23, 2013. At the time of the procedure, her kidneys were functioning at about 4%.
Afterward, Olinger felt better right away. A one-mile walk about a week into her monthlong recovery in Rochester was the first sign of how much of a difference the donation made.
“It meant everything,” Olinger said. “She gave me a real second chance at life.”
That second chance nowadays looks like morning swims at the YMCA, quality time with her wife and family, walks with Reba, and keeping up with a new puppy, Stevie. None of it would be possible if not for the kidney donation.
The one regret the cousins have about the transplant is not documenting the experience. They still acknowledge their “kidneyversary” each year, however, and stay in touch from afar.
Olinger has been watching Sampson’s training updates, which started about six months ago. Along with her fellow kidney-donor climbers, Sampson will have Olinger and other family rooting her on from back home.
A videographer will be making a documentary on the group, and updates on the trek are posted online.
The idea for the climb came about during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Sampson and others from the Kidney Donor Athletes nonprofit organized a virtual Yahtzee tournament as a way to stay connected during quarantine times.
At a virtual happy hour afterward, they talked about climbing Kilimanjaro to help inspire more people to donate, and the idea grew from there.
Just as when Olinger asked Sampson if she was sure about the donation before their surgeries, Sampson still never has an ounce of doubt about her decision to help her cousin. If she hadn’t been a match, Sampson said she would’ve donated to someone else as part of a donor chain to get Olinger a different kidney.
“I really think that any sacrifice I made is so minimal in scale to the impact that it’s made on her life,” Sampson said. “I would do it again in a heartbeat.”
