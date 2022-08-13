MANKATO — Developers of a 44-unit apartment building in downtown Mankato are seeking $776,000 in tax subsidies over 15 years for their $13.1 million project planned for the northwest end of Jackson Street.
"I think this is going to be a transformational project for Mankato facing Jackson Park," said Gordon Awsumb, the former owner of the Mankato Place property where the new building is to be located.
The five-story building would replace the corner of Mankato Place that last housed the Red Rocks nightclub. A ground-level parking garage would be topped by four stories of one- and two-bedroom apartments with rents of $1,000 to $1,500 a month. In their June 1 application, the development group — Downtown Mankato Properties LLC of Wayzata — listed June as the anticipated start of construction on Jackson Park Apartments with work completed by August of 2023.
The requested assistance only made it to the Mankato Economic Development Authority last week, however, and the EDA authorized city staff to prepare for a public hearing before the City Council on Sept. 26. So the project will be at least four months behind the proposed schedule even if council approval of the tax-increment financing comes immediately after the public hearing.
The redevelopment proposal originally came to the city nearly two years ago as a 56-unit building with on-site parking for 64 cars and anticipated construction costs of $7 million.
"Since we first brought this forward in the fall of 2020, we've been battling costs," Awsumb said, referencing steep inflation in the construction industry and unanticipated costs on the site.
The current plan eliminates 16 efficiency apartments, reduces the capacity of the parking garage to 25 vehicles (with remaining tenant parking provided through leased spaces in municipal ramps) and still carries a construction cost of more than $10 million. With financing, architecture, property acquisition and other costs included, the total rises to $13.14 million.
According to Awsumb, the project will move forward only with the approval of the tax subsidies, which take the additional property taxes generated by the construction of the apartment complex and returns them to the developer to cover eligible development expenses for 15 years. The city's TIF consultant verified that the project appears to be feasible only with tax subsidies.
Tom Denaway of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors told the EDA that the Jackson Street Apartments project would have an internal rate of return of 4.51% annually without the TIF assistance, below the 5-10% return sought by investors in similar projects. With the tax subsidies, the project's rate of return climbs to 5.03%. Denaway found a similar result when looking at debt-service requirements — that without subsidies the project falls below what lenders generally require, slightly exceeding the threshold when the assistance is factored in.
State law requires TIF to be reserved for those projects that would not happen but for the approval of public assistance.
"Additionally, both of these tests allow us to have confidence that the project is not being over-incentivized," Denaway said. "The returns with incentives are reasonable but not excessive."
The subsidies apply only to the new taxes that would be collected on the apartment building, which is expected to have a taxable market value of $4.45 million when constructed and operating — nearly 22 times higher than the $205,000 taxable value of the existing former-nightclub building. After 15 years, the additional property taxes would no longer be returned to the developer, instead going to their traditional recipients — the city, county and school district.
Minnesota law authorizes TIF subsidies for affordable housing projects and for projects that redevelop aging or blighted properties. While the Jackson Park Apartments proposal is a redevelopment project, Council President Mike Laven asked Awsumb what he would say to Mankatoans who are critical of city tax subsidies for apartments that are beyond the price range of many residents.
"The impression people get is that all we're doing is building a gentrified community ...," Laven said.
Awsumb argued that high rents are a result of the demand for apartments exceeding supply.
"The ultimate solution to apartment rents is to have lots more apartments," he said. "And these are not going to be the cheapest in town; they're not going to be the most expensive in town. They're going to be workforce housing for people working downtown, primarily."
Whether or not more apartments is the answer, downtown Mankato appears to be quickly heading in that direction. The council in March approved $1.15 million in TIF subsidies over 15 years for the Landmark Apartments redevelopment three blocks down Second Street from Jackson Park. That project is bringing 33 upscale apartments to the century-old Landmark building, with anticipated rents ranging from $1,600 to $3,100 a month.
And kitty-corner from Landmark Apartments, the largest downtown apartment complex is slated to begin construction soon. Known as The Burton, the $38 million proposal would construct a six-story two-building complex totaling 108 apartment and condo units stretching along Second Street from Mulberry to Main streets. No TIF requests for The Burton have reached the EDA yet, but city officials are anticipating a possible request.
Proposed rents for The Burton haven't been revealed. A banner on the site promoting the apartments promises "unparalleled downtown living arriving 2023."
