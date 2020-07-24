MANKATO — A second person has been charged in connection with the looting and attempted looting May 30 on Mankato's hilltop.
Brock Charles Stalter, 20, of Mankato, was charged with gross misdemeanor rioting Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court. Stalter was part of the attempted break-in at the Mankato Target, the charges say.
Surveillance video allegedly shows Stalter kick a store door. He then reportedly lifted a skateboard and another person stopped him from using it to strike a door.
Stalter reportedly told a detective he had been protesting but mob mentality and opportunism took over.
