MANKATO — A second suspect in a robbery and assault in Mankato has now turned himself in.
Zeal James Nhial, 18, contacted police and was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.
Nhial allegedly was one of five young men who surrounded and punched a man waiting for a bus in the 200 block of Briargate Road around 5 a.m. Aug. 14. They allegedly forced him into a vehicle, took his Apple Watch, took him to an ATM and forced him to withdraw cash.
Another suspect, Nicholas Jamal Miller, 19, turned himself in Monday and has been charged with robbery and kidnapping. Nhial had not yet been charged.
Three other suspects have not been identified.
