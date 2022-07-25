MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools is close to approving the second round of construction bids for the vacant former MRCI building the district purchased this spring to use as an early learning center.
Phase two, which will incorporate three more classroom pods of four classrooms, a cafeteria and two indoor play areas, will be the biggest bulk of the project.
Once bids are approved, construction is scheduled to begin in late August or early September.
The district was scheduled to approve the bids Monday at a special school board meeting but had to reschedule due to attendance not meeting requirements of a quorum.
The district is now in phase one of construction, which includes a four-classroom pod that will serve about 60 to 70 young students and the administration pod.
Phase three, which will include a couple of more classroom pods and move the food service warehouse to the facility, is expected to begin in spring 2023.
Phase four, which is expected to begin in spring 2024, will include the construction of a couple of gymnasiums and moving the maintenance department to the location.
The four-classroom pod will open this fall and is set to be operational even through construction.
Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen said the district is looking forward to moving to the next phase of construction.
“We’re excited about it. Our construction in phase one has been going real smoothly, and we’re really looking forward to getting into phase two and getting a much larger portion of the building completed,” he said.
Supt. Paul Peterson said the early learning center, which will involve play-based learning, will be functional for kids to be in this fall.
“Early learning is play-based learning. Our directors and our teachers and the people who have been involved in the design have really wanted to stay true to that concept,” he said.
The district is approving bids for multiple contractors for the building, which is at 15 Map Drive.
